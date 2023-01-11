Lucid Optics Announces E7 Red Dot Sight

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Lucid Optics is excited to announce the launch of its new E7 Red Dot optic, designed to withstand the physical forces of semi-automatic pistol slides and provide fast target acquisition for both pistol and carbine applications.

The E7’s ACRO mounting system offers unparalleled flexibility in platform adaptation, while its high-efficiency LED emitter and M5 Reticle have been proven to be 30% faster to target than a standard dot. The E7 is also ideal for use as a backup sight on magnified scopes and thermal imagers, and is vision compatible in tough environments.

In addition to its durability and versatility, the E7 is operationally parallax-free, meaning that with a proper zero, the reticle will always be “on target” no matter what angle the eye is in relation to the field of view.

At Lucid Optics, we believe that “Overkill is Overrated,” and the E7 Red Dot optic is the perfect example of this philosophy in action. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of even the most demanding users.

The E7 Red Dot has an MSRP of $299 and will be available at www.lucidoptics.com or at your local dealer by mid-year 2023.

About LUCID Optics

LUCID Optics is known for feature-rich optics that deliver repeatable performance in tactical, competitive, and field settings while withstanding a lifetime of hard use. We painstakingly build functional upgrades into traditional optic platforms because we understand that hard-charging shooters hunger for premium, practical, and cost-effective tools. Every enhancement is the result of countless hours spent on the shooting range, observations and experience from hunters and competitors, and the hands-on knowledge of law enforcement professionals. Our philosophy of incorporating improvements based on customer feedback ensures a refreshing and functional perspective on every product we deliver. In addition to commercial sales, LUCID Optics provides OEM capabilities for strategic partners.