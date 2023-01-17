Rock River Arms Ascendant Series AR Rifles are Out-Of-The-Box

Colona, IL – -(AmmoLand.com)- Rock River Arms, one of the industry’s most respected names in Modern Sporting Rifles and pistols, is excited to announce the release of a new line of premium AR-15 platform rifles called the Ascendant. The Ascendant series rifles build on RRA’s premium LAR-15 components and select components from top-end manufacturers to deliver superior out-of-the-box performance.

Rock River Arms Ascendant Series AR Rifles

In short, the Rock River Arms Ascendant series represents the best-in-caliber AR-platform rifles for shooters who demand premium performance without the hassle of figuring out how to get there.

All firearms in the Ascendant series are crafted using the best components manufactured to the highest quality standards. These components merge in a unifying, mission-specific platform to deliver the highest accuracy, potential, and reliability possible in a production-built rifle.

RRA designers selected three chambers for the Ascendant All-Terrain Hunter series to launch the Ascendant program: .223 Wylde, .350 Legend, and .450 Bushmaster. Beyond the hunting caliber chambering, each Ascendant ATH is built with features that maximize accuracy and reach new performance levels in a hunting rifle:

Barrel – All barrels are made of high-quality 416R stainless steel and are media-blasted to a matte finish to reduce glare in the field. They are also cryogenically treated for maximum stability and accuracy. Handguard – To minimize weight in the field, RRA’s lightweight handguard is employed. A full-length Picatinny top rail is integrated into the handguard, providing room for mounting IR or thermal optics ahead of the scope. Trigger – For the trigger, RRA tapped TriggerTech for their precision Diamond Single-Stage AR15 cartridge trigger. This is a true zero-creep trigger with an extremely short overtravel that practically eliminates shooter-induced shot disturbance. It is also adjustable from 1.5 to 4 pounds of pull. Scope – Each Ascendant ATH rifle comes with one of two Vortex variable-power optics: the Viper HS 4-16x44mm or the Strike Eagle 1-6x24mm. Each use RRA’s robust, Hi-Rise Cantilever scope mount with 30mm rings. This is a heavy-duty mount with integrated rings and a one-piece clamping bar that ensures a solid mount to the Picatinny rail. Stock – Backing the Ascendant ATH is Magpul’s new PRS Lite stock. The PRS Lite stock allows the shooter to achieve a comfortable, custom fit with its adjustable length-of-pull and cheek riser height, and its lighter weight reduces carry fatigue in the field. Grip and Charging Handle – RRA’s Hogue rubber overmolded pistol grip is one of the most ergonomic grips on the market today. Combined with the ambidextrous Radian Raptor charging handle, the combination delivers optimal retention and operational control in the most challenging environments.

Ascendant ATH .223 Wylde Specifications

Model: #AR1562.A

Caliber: .223 Wylde

Lower Receiver: forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Upper Receiver: forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Barrel: 18-in. 416R stainless steel, fluted, media-blasted, 1:8 twist, cryo-treated

Gas Block: RRA low profile

Muzzle Device: RRA Operator Muzzle Brake

Trigger: Trigger Tech Diamond, single-stage, adjustable 1.5-4 lbs.

Handguard: RRA 13-in. lightweight, M-LOK

Pistol Grip: RRA Hogue Grip

Stock: Magpul PRS Lite

Optic: Vortex Viper HS 4-16x44mm

Optic Mount: RRA 30mm

Length: 38 1/8-in. (collapsed)

Weight: 9.4 lbs.

Accuracy Guarantee: 3/4 MOA (w/premium ammo)

Includes: (1) 20-round metal magazine, Radian Raptor charging handle, 42” soft case, manual and warranty

MSRP: $3,235.00

Ascendant ATH .350 Legend Specifications

Model: #350L1562.A

Caliber: .350 Legend

Lower Receiver: forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Upper Receiver: forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Barrel: 16-in. 416R stainless steel, media-blasted, 1:16 twist, cryo-treated

Gas Block: RRA low profile

Muzzle Device: RRA Operator Muzzle Brake

Trigger: Trigger Tech Diamond, single-stage, adjustable 1.5-4 lbs.

Handguard: RRA 13-in. lightweight, M-LOK

Pistol Grip: RRA Hogue Grip

Stock: Magpul PRS Lite

Optic: Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6x24mm

Optic Mount: RRA 30mm

Length: 36 1/8-in. (collapsed)

Weight: 9.1 lbs.

Accuracy Guarantee: 1 MOA (w/premium ammo)

Includes: (1) 10-round metal magazine, Radian Raptor charging handle, 42” soft case, manual and warranty

MSRP: $3020.00

Ascendant ATH .450 Bushmaster Specifications

Model: #450B1562.A

Caliber: .450 Bushmaster

Lower Receiver: forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Upper Receiver: forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Barrel: 16-in. 416R stainless steel, media-blasted, 1:24 twist, cryo-treated

Gas Block: RRA low profile

Muzzle Device: RRA Operator Muzzle Brake

Trigger: Trigger Tech Diamond, single-stage, adjustable 1.5-4 lbs.

Handguard: RRA 13-in. lightweight, M-LOK

Pistol Grip: RRA Hogue Grip

Stock: Magpul PRS Lite

Optic: Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6x24mm

Optic Mount: RRA 30mm

Length: 36 1/2-in. (collapsed)

Weight: 9.1 lbs.

Accuracy Guarantee: 1 MOA (w/premium ammo)

Includes: (1) 7-round metal magazine, Radian Raptor charging handle, 42” soft case, manual and warranty

MSRP: $3075.00

The Ascendant All-Terrain Hunter series represents the first of a new breed of AR-platform rifles by Rock River Arms to meet the criteria of shooters who want the best unified and purpose-built firearms ready to roll right out of the box.

There is nothing to figure out. Add ammo and go.

To learn more about the new Ascendant ATH series rifles or to see the full range of firearms, components, and accessories offered by RRA, visit RockRiverArms.com.

For more information on the complete line of production AR15 style rifles and accessories, contact: Rock River Arms, 1042 Cleveland Rd, Colona, IL 61241. Phone: (309) 792.5780 Fax: (309) 792.5781 www.rockriverarms.com