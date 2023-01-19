Utah: Assault Weapon Purchase Amendment, One Of The Worst Bills

Utah – -(AmmoLand.com)- One of the worst bills coming up in this year’s Legislature is Senate bill 50, “Weapon Purchase Amendments” by State Senator Riebe.

It starts by requiring a waiting period to purchase an “assault” weapon. Then it goes on to define an “assault” weapon with a broad definition of a semi-automatic weapon that can accept a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds and has a pistol grip and then a litany of other disqualifying features such as a flash suppressor or muzzle brake, etc, etc (lines 142 – 208). A Glock 19 with a threaded barrel could thus be an “assault” weapon and thus restricted. (Full text here).

This is the “Camel’s nose under the tent to start on a ban of all scary looking guns.”

The excuse for waiting periods used to be to allow time for a background check, but with instant background checks, it is nothing but a frivolous delay.

“A right delayed is a right denied.”

SB50 will be heard in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee at 2:00 PM Thursday (Jan 19) in room 215, Senate Building.

Please e-mail committee members (right now!) and express your opposition to this bill. E-mail addresses are listed below. Just a simple “Dear Committee, MembePlease vote NO on SB50 Weapon Purchase Amendments.”

You can cut and paste this list into the address block of your email and send it all at once or send it individually using the list below:

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Or, use this Individual list:

We apologize for the short notice. Things are happening fast this session, and we got behind.

For the latest status on gun bills in the 2023 Legislative session, check the USSC website www.utahshootingsportscouncil.org/legislation-2023-bills

About Utah Shooting Sports Council:

The Utah Shooting Sports Council represents the citizens of Utah who safely and legally own and use firearms, exercising rights guaranteed under both the United States and Utah constitutions. Visit: utahshootingsportscouncil.org