FN 509 & FNX-45 Tactical Pistol Bundles Available Now at Retail

Columbia, SC – FN America, LLC is pleased to announce the release of four new promotional pistol bundles for the FN 509 and FNX-45 Tactical that include upgrades like the FN 509 flat-faced trigger and fiber optic front sight. Each pistol includes five magazines packaged inside a premium FN zippered range bag at no added cost. These exclusive bundles will be sold through authorized FN distributors and retailers and are available for a limited time only.

Each pistol will be packaged with three additional extended-capacity magazines, where applicable, for a total of five per pistol. The FN 509 Tactical, FN 509 Compact and FN 509 MRD will feature FN’s custom flat-faced precision trigger that breaks vertically at 90 degrees while the FN 509 MRD FOS will feature the green fiber optic front sight found only on the FN Edge Series models.

FN 5 Mag Pistol Bundle Details:

About FN America, LLC

Carry the Future | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A., provides U.S. military, law enforcement, and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of-the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name.

FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally.

FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land, and sea applications, remote weapon stations, and small-caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance, and communication capabilities.

In addition to FN America – headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina – FN Herstal is the parent company of FNH UK in England and Noptel (electro-optics) in Finland.

