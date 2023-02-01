Why Do Some School Districts Employ Armed Resource Personnel & Others Do Not?

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- There are 731 School Districts in New York. But how many of these Districts have established an effective security plan?

An effective plan incorporates armed resource personnel. The South Huntington School District (SHUFSD) knows this and has designed a plan for school security utilizing armed resource personnel.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, updated on January 26, 2023, two reporters, John Asbury and Craig Schneider, writing for “Newsday,” a leading news source for Long Island and New York City, discussed this plan. They said,

“Armed guards will be stationed outside all South Huntington school buildings by the end of the month, one of several Long Island districts making that choice as school shootings continue to be a terrifying national trend.” The reporters added that, “[t]he South Huntington school board voted unanimously Wednesday to implement the new security measure.”

In a follow-up “Newsday” article published on January 28, 2023, the reporter, Craig Schneider, cited remarks of Dennis Callahan, who heads the South Huntington Teachers’ Union, writing,

“The head of the teachers union for South Huntington schools said Friday that his members have strong but very different opinions on the district’s decision Wednesday to use armed guards at schools. ‘I have members who are thrilled about it and others who are vehemently opposed,’ said Dennis Callahan, who also teaches AP Spanish at Walt Whitman High School in the district. The South Huntington school board voted unanimously to spend $750,000 to hire an undisclosed number of armed guards, who officials said will be stationed outside the seven school buildings by the end of the month. School Superintendent Vito D’Elia pointed to the long string of shootings in school settings in this country. On Friday, Callahan said teachers supporting the move ‘say we are in an unsafe world, and we need to do everything in our power to ensure that when students come to school in the morning, they get home safe.’ Those opposed, he said, worry that ‘bringing weapons into school opens the door to more violence.’”

How can the utilization of armed resource officers “open the door to more violence”? The idea is more than a trifle vague. Let’s delve into this.

Are teachers who oppose armed resource officers afraid the officers would themselves turn on the students and administrators, and staff, developing or harboring violent proclivities, manifesting in violence? If so, what evidence is there of any such incident ever before occurring in a school that utilizes armed resource officers? The teachers proffer none because there is none. Nothing like that has happened. And there is no reason to suggest an incident of this sort would ever happen. That idea does not merit serious consideration.

A school district that refuses to utilize armed resource officers cannot effectively “harden” schools against a dangerous armed threat. This should be obvious to everyone.

Apparently, it isn’t since many school systems refuse to acknowledge this.

Too many board members, school administrators, and teachers allow their fanciful, irrational feverish notions, devoid of demonstrative proof or logic, to inform a school district’s policy decisions. And it is the children who pay the price.

One of the largest school districts in the Country, the New York City School District (UFT), has opted out of using armed resource personnel.

Too many elected officials, school boards, and teachers’ union leaders propose solutions that don’t work.

They aren’t interested in listening to parents who, increasingly, have little voice in the matter of their children’s education and no voice in the matter of their children’s personal safety while in school.

Their solution to school shootings proposed boils down to one thing: ‘Get Rid of the Guns.’”

*See the Arbalest Quarrel article, satirically titled “How to Guarantee Future School Shootings,” published, on November 17, 2022, by Stephen L. D’Andrilli, CEO and President of Arbalest Group, LLC.

The failure of some people to recognize the difference between lawful uses for guns and unlawful criminal misuse points to the evident effectiveness of an elaborate propaganda campaign perpetrated on the public and vociferously and monotonously perpetuated for the last few decades.

It is a campaign that involves many actors—news media, pundits, politicians, antigun activists, and powerful health organizations, like the “American Medical Association” (“AMA”) and the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (“CDC”).

These multivarious actors are all focused on and draft narratives around this thing “Gun Violence.”

Focusing entirely on guns, they conclude that children cannot be safe until or unless all guns are eliminated from society. That is impossible, a ridiculous demand, and one that would not prevent rampant violence anyway since criminals and lunatics continue to run amok in society.

Such absolutism compels one to believe falsely in the futility of securing schools from harm.

But Progressives, who ascribe to this absolutism, comprise the majority of these School Boards. They make all kinds of excuses for the behavior of the worst sort of deviant types, placating them, unable to comprehend that these same pedophiles and psychopaths have no regard for the hand that feeds it, and will readily bite it off if given a chance. Instead, these Progressive do-gooders vent their wrath on Americans who would dare exercise their right to armed self-defense to thwart the destructive elements allowed to pillage and destroy businesses, homes, people, and institutions with abandon.

Consistent with that belief system, Progressive members of School Boards believe safeguarding children is impossible where guns are prevalent in society.

These school districts hope the children in their care will be safe but believe they really won’t be, and that, since nothing can be done to prevent, in their mind, harm to their charges, they believe it is senseless to even try.

This bizarre position emanates directly from the thinking of the repugnant Biden Administration itself.

And Many school districts, including the UFT, unfortunately, take their cue from this Federal Government. See June 6, 2022, report in Breitbart.

So it is that some school districts, apparently so disheartened, disillusioned, and embittered as a result of their obsessive fear over the “proliferation” of guns and this thing, “Gun Violence,” have refrained from undertaking instituting any measures whatsoever.

A long-running campaign of psychological conditioning, undertaken by a plethora of organizations over a broad landscape of institutions, often operating in concert and on an industrial scale, has succeeded in causing psychopathy in the minds of many Americans.

And this elaborate propaganda campaign negatively impacts the decisions political leaders make: Governors of States, Mayors of Cities, and Members of School Boards.

So powerful is this propaganda campaign that many Americans do not distinguish, indeed cannot distinguish, between the criminal use of guns on the one hand, and non-criminal proper, lawful use of and need for guns as utilized by average, rational, responsible, law-abiding individual, on the other hand.

The founders of our free Constitutional Republic would be puzzled indeed that such a failure of reason could gain such wide currency.

They were undoubtedly acutely aware of the profound importance of firearms to the creation of and maintenance of a free Republic where the common man would stand and must stand sovereign over Government lest tyranny arises, as tyranny must, where good men have neither the will nor the means to prevent it.

