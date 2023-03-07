Inaugural College National Clay Target Championships at the National Shooting Complex

Over 800 athletes representing some 72 teams from 29 states will come together and compete for top honors and National Titles at the ACUI/SCTP National College Championships being held at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, Texas March 21-25, 2023!

The NSC has been the home for the college national championships and where colleges have faced off for huge trophies and thousands of dollars in scholarships for over 20 years! Industry partners and supporters also show up in support of this historical event taking place at the end of this month.

“We’re excited to be back in action at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, TX for the 2023 ACUI & SCTP Collegiate Clay Target Championships,” stated ACUI Educational Program Manager, Taylor Blechschmid. “While ACUI has hosted this Collegiate Championship event for over 50 years, we know it has only been elevated through our partnership with SCTP. Everyone can look forward to a great week of exceptional shooting, fierce competition, and of course – fun!” “The SCTP is thrilled to be hosting this event in partnership with ACUI at the historic National Shooting Complex,” said SCTP National Director, Tom Wondrash. “Throughout the season we have been hosting joint events as part of our SCTP/ACUI Bowl Series, with great success. We are happy to bring our large-scale competition event experience and scoring system to this partnership, with an aim to provide the best experience for our college teams in what is now the premier college-level clay target event in the nation.”

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. The SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

Provide and enhance personal growth and development opportunities for student-athlete members; become the premier authority in all things pertaining to firearm-related pursuits for youth; pass on to future generations the legacy of lifelong, safe, responsible enjoyment of the shooting sports. This includes serving as the primary feeder/pipeline for organized, sanctioned shooting organizations and teams, like USA SHOOTING, TEAM USA, and the NGBs (NSSA, NSCA, ATA).