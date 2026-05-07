Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle – $699.99, Save 10%

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Limited Time DealKel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle – $699.99, Save 10%

The Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle with 16″ Barrel is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $699.99, marked down from $776.99. That is a savings of $77, or roughly 10% off, on a high-capacity 5.7 rifle built around Kel-Tec’s P50.

Top Features

  • Chambered in 5.7x28mm — flat-shooting, lightweight, and fast
  • 16″ threaded barrel — rifle-length performance with suppressor-ready capability
  • Folding stock — compact storage and easy transport
  • 50-round magazine — serious capacity right out of the box
  • Picatinny-style rails & QD mounts — ready for optics, lights, slings, and accessories

Why Shooters Love It

The Kel-Tec R50 gives shooters a slick, modern 5.7x28mm rifle with a massive 50-round magazine and a compact folding-stock design. If you already like the P50 concept but want a true rifle setup with a 16″ barrel, the R50 delivers more stability, more barrel length, and the same head-turning Kel-Tec innovation.

The Kel-Tec P50 5.7mm Space Gun of the Future! ~ VIDEO

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP / Regular Price: $776.99
  • Current Sale Price: $699.99
    • You Save: $77.00 — about 10% off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm AR Rifle with 16" Barrel, Black - R50BLK Palmetto State Armory $ 776.99 $ 699.99
Kel-tec R50 5.7x28mm 16.10 50+1 Ammunition Depot $ 694.49
Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm 16" 50rd AR Rifle, Tan - R50TAN Palmetto State Armory $ 801.99 $ 728.99
Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm 16" 50rd AR Rifle, Green - R50GRN Palmetto State Armory $ 872.99 $ 792.99

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