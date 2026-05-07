Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle – $699.99, Save 10%

The Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle with 16″ Barrel is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $699.99, marked down from $776.99. That is a savings of $77, or roughly 10% off, on a high-capacity 5.7 rifle built around Kel-Tec’s P50.
Top Features
- Chambered in 5.7x28mm — flat-shooting, lightweight, and fast
- 16″ threaded barrel — rifle-length performance with suppressor-ready capability
- Folding stock — compact storage and easy transport
- 50-round magazine — serious capacity right out of the box
- Picatinny-style rails & QD mounts — ready for optics, lights, slings, and accessories
Why Shooters Love It
The Kel-Tec R50 gives shooters a slick, modern 5.7x28mm rifle with a massive 50-round magazine and a compact folding-stock design. If you already like the P50 concept but want a true rifle setup with a 16″ barrel, the R50 delivers more stability, more barrel length, and the same head-turning Kel-Tec innovation.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP / Regular Price:
$776.99
- Current Sale Price: $699.99
- You Save: $77.00 — about 10% off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm AR Rifle with 16" Barrel, Black - R50BLK
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 776.99 $ 699.99
|
|Kel-tec R50 5.7x28mm 16.10 50+1
|Ammunition Depot
|$ 694.49
|
|Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm 16" 50rd AR Rifle, Tan - R50TAN
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 801.99 $ 728.99
|
|Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm 16" 50rd AR Rifle, Green - R50GRN
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 872.99 $ 792.99
|
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