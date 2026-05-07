Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle – $699.99, Save 10%

Limited Time Deal

The Kel-Tec R50 5.7x28mm Rifle with 16″ Barrel is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $699.99, marked down from $776.99. That is a savings of $77, or roughly 10% off, on a high-capacity 5.7 rifle built around Kel-Tec’s P50.

Top Features

Chambered in 5.7x28mm — flat-shooting, lightweight, and fast

flat-shooting, lightweight, and fast 16″ threaded barrel — rifle-length performance with suppressor-ready capability

rifle-length performance with suppressor-ready capability Folding stock — compact storage and easy transport

compact storage and easy transport 50-round magazine — serious capacity right out of the box

serious capacity right out of the box Picatinny-style rails & QD mounts — ready for optics, lights, slings, and accessories

Why Shooters Love It

The Kel-Tec R50 gives shooters a slick, modern 5.7x28mm rifle with a massive 50-round magazine and a compact folding-stock design. If you already like the P50 concept but want a true rifle setup with a 16″ barrel, the R50 delivers more stability, more barrel length, and the same head-turning Kel-Tec innovation.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP / Regular Price: $776.99

Current Sale Price: $699.99 You Save: $77.00 — about 10% off



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5/5 (1 Review)

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