Gun Law in Puerto Rico to Respect the Second Amendment as of 1 January, 2020

Opinion
Arizona -(Ammoland.com)- On December 11, 2019, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced signed Act No. 168. into law. The new law totally re-writes Puerto Rico firearms law. It is the most sweeping change in firearms law in the history of Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico came under the sovereignty of the United States in 1898, about the same time as Hawaii. Puerto Rico was ceded to the United States as the result of the Spanish-American war. In Puerto Rico, the possession of firearms has always been regarded as a privilege, not as a Constitutional Right.
Puerto Rico had one of the most restrictive firearms laws in the United States, arguably more restrictive than California, Hawaii, or New York. There were only about 225,000 legally owned firearms in Puerto Rico in 2016, giving it one of the lowest levels of legal firearm ownership in the United States, at about 6.6 legal firearms per 100 people.
Two things seem to have led to the massive reform of Puerto Rico firearms law.
- First, the actions of the United States Supreme Court in recognizing the Constitutional protections of the Second Amendment in the Heller and later, the McDonald, Supreme Court cases.
- Second, the utter failure of the extremely restrictive Puerto Rico gun control scheme.
While Puerto Rico has had extreme infringements on Second Amendment rights, it has had extreme crime and murder rates, far higher than any state in the United States. Puerto Rico's murder rate averages four times the murder rate of the United States as a whole.
In 2016, the FBI Uniform Crime Report shows Puerto Rico with 19.9 murders per 100,000 population. Louisiana is the closest state with 11.8 murders per 100,000 population. The District of Columbia, as a federal territory, edges out Puerto Rico with 20.4 murders per 100,000. The District of Columbia is one of the few places in the United States that could claim, in 2016, to have more infringements on Second Amendment rights than Puerto Rico.
Perhaps this is why, when those pushing for a disarmed society compare gun control regimes and crime rates, they conspicuously ignore Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. 2016 is not an outlier. It is representative of the last 20 years, at least.
The reason for the passage of Act. No. 168 is stated as the necessity of bringing Puerto Rico law within the protections of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
Caveat: Act No. 168, and other Puerto Rico law is written in Spanish. What is quoted below are translations to English.
Given the decisions of the Supreme Federal Court, it is necessary to take action to safeguard and protect the rights of American citizens residing in Puerto Rico, through a new Weapons Law that is consistent with the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, with decisions of the Supreme Court, and make it clear that, in Puerto Rico, carrying and possessing firearms is a fundamental and individual right, as in the rest of the Nation.
The most sweeping change in Act No. 168 is to eliminate the restrictive and burdensome requirements of the old law in obtaining a permit to purchase, own, or carry firearms. The new law enacts a shall-issue system that requires a permit to be issued if the applicant meets the legal requirements. The legal requirements are essentially the same as in the United States for firearms ownership; except for a uniform minimum age of 21. This was likely influenced by recent legislation in California, Washington, and Florida.
Costs under the old system were upwards from $1,500, with no guarantee of obtaining a permit to own a gun at the end of the long process. Under the new law, costs are about $200, with a guarantee of a permit, if the applicant does not fall into one of the prohibited categories. The permit is valid for five years. The renewal fee is $100.
Under the new law, a permit to own includes the right to carry a firearm for defense in public, if the firearm is concealed. Obtaining a permit to carry, under the old system, was even more difficult and costly than obtaining a permit to own a firearm. The government has a limit of 45 days in which to investigate and issue a permit. After a year, the limit is reduced to 30 days.
Puerto Rico will recognize all other firearm permits issued in the United States or territories of the United States. This warning, in Spanish and English, is to be posted at all ports and airports:
“FIREARMS WARNING
Every person, not authorized to have firearms under Puerto Rico laws, and who does not hold a valid weapons permit issued in any State, enclave, possession or territory of the United States of America, who brings a firearm with him/her or in his/her luggage, must give immediate notice to the Ports Authority Security Office and an officer of the Police Bureau of Puerto Rico upon arrival. Noncompliance with this notice may carry prison penalties. The Ports Authority Security Office and/or an Authorized Agent will inform you on how to proceed with your weapon.”
Under the new law, if a firearms owner purchases more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition in a year; or more than 10 firearms in a year; the police chief may investigate to ensure the ammunition and firearms were purchased for lawful reasons.
The collection of firearms is specifically protected under the new law. There are no limits to the number of firearms which may be collected.
Under the new law, “assault weapons” are banned, except for those people with a firearms permit.
Under the new law, target shooting is to be encouraged by the government of Puerto Rico. The establishment of clubs, shooting organizations, and competitions are to be promoted by the government.
People without firearms permits will be allowed to shoot at licensed ranges.
While the requirement to apply and pay for a firearms permit may seem burdensome to gun owners in many states, Act No. 168 is an enormous step toward respecting Second Amendment rights in Puerto Rico.
Consider: The permit must be issued. The permit includes the right to carry for self-defense. There is complete recognition of all permits issued in the United States. There are, effectively, no limits on the number of firearms or amount of ammunition which may be purchased and used.
Moreover, the law specifically states its purpose is to bring Puerto Rico under the protections of the Second Amendment of the United States.
If the Supreme Court further clarifies and restores those protections, as expected, the law will be subject to revision to bring the benefits of the Second Amendment to Puerto Rico.
The law goes into effect on 1 January 2020.
Regulations are being written to conform to the new law. If you are traveling to Puerto Rico, it is recommended you determine the details of the regulations before traveling.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
As a resident of Puerto Rico, I have mixed feelings about the new legislation. While it makes getting a firearms license easy and CCWs go along with the license for everyone, it makes it illegal for citizens to purchase ammunition (like California), gun parts, and accessories outside of PR. Yes, now non-residents without a license can bring a gun to PR IF the stringent reporting requirements are met, but they can’t bring ammunition or spare parts. What accessories can be brought is unclear at this point. The new legislation gives with one hand and takes away with another. Guess who… Read more »
Puerto Rico was ceded to the United States as the result of the Spanish-American war.
Gee, did we lose that war? I thought we won that war… we must have lost.
I am STILL awaiting the passage of CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY and the RECOGNITION of CC ALL ACROSS America for all LEGAL LAW ABIDING American CITIZENS – – – IF you noticed, I did not say hunters!!!!!!
So in other words instead of $1500.00 it is now $200.00 to exercise the God given right to self defense? Well I suppose it’s a start.
It is also a change from “may issue” to “shall issue”. Also, many Puerto Rican gun laws are either enforced incorrectly or so convoluted that one can easily become an accidental felon. This change in gun laws is supposed to address that. We will see!!!
As a resident of NJ, I would happily accept the reforms just implemented in PR, if applied to my state. Too bad for the infantile whiners. Because PR’s reforms aren’t perfect, the whole thing is not good. As for the infernal gun grabbers, if they truly believe the ineffectiveness of American gun restrictions stem from the fact that we have a patchwork of gun laws, then look south to Mexico. There, you can see the effectiveness of universal gun restrictions.
If Puerto Rico plans to respect the Second Amendment, why should it be necessary for any law abiding citizen to have, (and pay for) any kind of permit to exercise their rights as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to The United States Constitution? We are quick to defend the First Amendment, let’s be just as quick to defend the Second.
Is anyone crowdfunding to raise money for expanding ranges and classroom space in PR? It would seem like something that’s going to be needed, and a perfect fit for crowdfunding. I wouldn’t mind kicking in twenty bucks to help out some folks that have been disenfranchised for a hundred years.
Hitlers “Gun control” for the good slaves, what next have them down at the courthouse convicting each other for violations of the “gun control” so the criminals in gov can profit off both ends? It won’t be long before they teach the good slaves how to replace a pistol with a banana for Pro-2A rallies and have gun grabbers spook speak.
If it is not compulsory for criminals to register their firearms, why is it compulsory for law abiding citizens to register theirs?
Why do politicians back criminals and exempt criminals from the same laws they require on law abiding citizens?
Are the politicians and criminals sleeping in the same bed?
Vern, Because the Godly “Law abiding” citizens make perfect bootlicking slaves.
“Godly” people, aren’t, “boot lickers.” We have a higher power that we adhere to who has given us the ability to know what is going on because He has told us what is going to happen. Those who don’t believe think we are cowards who can be walked on at their pleasure, history has proven them wrong many times but because they don’t know history they are prone to walk in the same disastrous steps as those before. Seeing the storm coming helps us to prepare so we aren’t drowned but cling to the master of the storm trusting Him… Read more »
@Vern, Your description “… We have a higher power that we adhere to that has given us the ability to know what is going on … ” Sounds like the advertising description of my favorite 5 – 25x rifle scope!
Oh, and I liked the rest of it, too! MC and a HNF.
@Vern, The libtards feel that the criminals are poor, unfortunate victims of our unjust laws. Pitiful logic. Just pitiful. MC and a Happy New Firearm!
I just realized I left out the news media, the left, criminals and the media are all sleeping together in the same twin bed. Since they are so poor they can’t afford a bigger bed, maybe they will raise taxes for a new bed but as usual, they will spend it on something else.
The new year will bring more challenges to decent people, none of the decent people are in the “D” party or connected to it in any way.
Merry Christmas to you and yours.
Wild Bill: Libtards are unfortunate victims of brainwashing by the left.
@jm, Yeah, I think that the Libtards remained in the spin cycle too long! MC and a HNF.
Vern: Our public servants already have been given power by us to control criminals. Our public servants are now taking our power to control us. It is our uppity public servants who leave us sleeping among private criminals.
@Patriots, Merry Christmas!
And a Happy New Firearm!
. While the gun law may have a few good things looking to comply with the second amendment, it does not apply the right, treating the right as a privilege (and some rights as a crime). While it reduces the cost ($200 + other expenses ) to apply for a license permit to Possess and Conceal carry firearms, at the same time it infringes on the right and on other constitutional rights. (including those that we already enjoy in the actual gun law). In the first paragraph the opening statements says that this bill aims to ESTABLISH A… Read more »
Current confiscation programs in America are exactly why permits and registrations are illegal. Providing evidence against ones self is just plain stupid. Paying fees to support your own confiscation is blatantly ignorant and equally stupid to “gun buy back” programs. These Pro-2A politicians conviently left out the part where they support all “gun control” as if it is part of 2A when they spew the Kool-Aid. Slaves eat that shit up because the Kool-Aid is wicked intoxicating brew.
Puerto Rico will recognize all other firearm permits issued in the United States or territories of the United States. So what about states that are Constitutional carry and do NOT require a permit?! If PR was really trying to follow the US Constitution, they would NOT require permitting at all, instead they are looking at $$$$$$$$$ for permitting millions of PRs. They are following unconstitutional permitting and federal/state gun laws as their example.
Unless I’m mistaken, all Constitution Carry states provide the option of applying for and receiving a concealed carry license card.
@Wass,I think you’re right. Arizona is a CC state. I have my LTC in my home state of Texas. About seven years ago I applied for and got a AZ non-resident CWP and plan to keep it current. I know you are correct about AZ but don’t know if all CC states do it also.
After Oklahoma got permit carry we recognized Arizona’s CC status. I always thought it was odd that someone from another state only needed their driver’s license to be able to carry in Oklahoma when State residents needed to spend money and get a carry license to do the very same thing. And I think that was just another rung in the ladder that led to CC a month ago in Oklahoma.
@RoyD,I remember that I had checked into getting a Oklahoma non-resident license too. I don’t think they have that option.
D.C. Highest murder rate of any place in the USA………….Hmmmmm.
Glad to see the Puerto Rican’s finally being recognized as American,and getting eqail treatment under the Const.
As an aside we all hear MORE people are murdered by firearms in America than any other country in the world, NOT TRUE, per-capita we average #30 on the TOP HOMICIDES list.WORLDWIDE.
Add that we have MORE weapons I would say we are doing great, and if the Dems would clean up their toxic cesspools it would put us a 100th in the world.
Probably even lower
@Dos, DC has the highest murder rate of any place in the USA? Then why does Congress, Lobbyists, and nincompoop bureaucrats still exist?
Oops- they ban “Assult weapons”? What is their definition?
You will know it once you get arrested for it. At least that’s how it works in PR.
So called “assault weapons” are banned unless you have the permit, wonder what will be allowed, $hit they might soon have more rights than than the U.S.
Doubt it but you never know.
Yes,those are NFA Weapons, and we are trying to overturn the FIREARM ACTS of ’34/’68/and ’86, all are Unconstitutional.
Under the new law, “assault weapons” are banned, EXCEPT for those people with a firearms permit. Maybe you should learn to READ!!!!
@RJ Maybe you should take your medication!!!!
Gentlemen, You all vote the same, but can not have a conversation? Maybe we should all have a Christmas cookie, and cool our jets.
WB, I like cookies so count me in, great idea.
Only a handful of Americans know the definition.
In order for a weapon to be AN ASSAULT weapon it must have these 3 features.
They must be capable of FULLY AUTOMATIC FIRE, THEY must be capable of SEMI AUTO fire, and they MUST use an INTERMEDIATE powered CENTER FIRE rifle round.
If anyone calls a semi auto an ASSAULT WEAPON SET THEM STRAIGHT.
You’ve defined an Assault Rifle. Assault Weapon is whatever a gun banner says is scary.
Not true, it’s all SCARE tactics for the SHEEPLE.
TOO ignorant to know better and believe everything their told without researching it them selves.
Assault weapon’s include fists, tire irons, baseball bats,knives, etc, etc, etc
John Dow: For you too, there is no such thing in reality as an assault rifle or assault anything, regardless who calls any firearm that. They can only be defined as a figment of imagination.
I once killed a cornered nuisance feral cat with a shovel. I guess I own an assault shovel, now, don’t I?
Come to think of it, if some feral gangbanger had ME cornered and I had my handy dandy assault shovel ready to hand, I suppose it would once more serve as an assault shovel. No, wait, tht would suddenly turn it into a defense shovel.
Well I don’t care WHAT anyone wants to call it. If I’m in trouble and that’s all I can grab, that’s what I’ll use.
Now, the irony is that we are discussing assault rifles on a gun forum on December 16, the beginning of the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, where the Sturmgewehr 44 was used in combat. Some people here, including YOU @jack mac, don’t even know why the term “assault rifle” exists in the first place. Completely clueless!
The word “Sturmgewehr” is a German compound noun, made up of the two nouns “Sturm” (as in storming or assaulting an enemy position) and “Gewehr” (rifle). Yes, there is something in reality as an assault rifle. The Sturmgewehr 44 is the original assault rifle.
So, an M60 isn’t one? Interesting! Your definition is useless and nonsensical.
@CF, The term plays into the hands of the anti-Second Amendment Civil Rights crowd. Definitions and the M60 aside, we should not use the term.
I know. I was just making the point of how ridiculous such a definition is in the first place.
@CF, Ohhh, I see and concur!
Doszap: There is no such thing in reality as an assault weapon regardless of who calls any firearm that. An assault anything can only be defined as an imagination. Anyone who believes that anything should be correctly called an assault anything has been fooled.
@jm, Roger that. MC and a HNF.
As of NOW their is a NEW case going before SCOTUS that may clear the ASSAULT weapons and all these insane magazine bans, and laws FOR GOOD. The Judge doing the prelims is a Constitutional Judge and has his head screwed on straight.He has ruled correctly before. As gun owners we have been shafted for decades NO MORE!. When the Const is interpreted correctly, see the SUPREMACY CLAUSE,and Title 18,U.S.C.SECTION 241 (if applied correctly anyone even cops who shoot and kill someone over an ILLEGAL RED FLAG LAW, they are culpable of murder(unless said victim’s are a felon and ,or… Read more »
@Doz, Which case did you have in mind, brother? MC and a HNF!
Government: The entity that takes away a right and then sells it back to you in the form of a “permit”. The following is a public service announcement from the Bureau of Tourism for the Territory of Puerto Rico (and many states in the USA) “Massa, may I, a good slave of the Territory of Puerto Rico, have yo permission Massa to protect myself and my family? Can I massa?” Gooberment, “You have our permission slave, as long as you pay us $200 and $100 every five years to us for our permission (permit). We will let you have our… Read more »
Screw PERMIT’S for weapons, under the CONST there are FEW instances were we are to be DENIED.
Hmmmm, higher murder rate associated with restrictive gun laws. Where have I heard that before. Oh, yeah everywhere there is a set of restrictive gun laws.
It seems to occur quite regularly in those “Gun Free Zones” AKA Crime SPREE ZONES!
Tell Puerto Rico to become a state or go away!!
LOL! They should have emoticons on here. :‑)
We don’t want them as a state. They are very corrupt, much graft, left-liberal leaning and is a Democrat stronghold.
@Jeff82, and a drag on the US general fund! But if we cut them loose they will all make a play for getting to CONUS.
More people from Puerto Rico already live in the rest of the US than in Puerto Rico. They have already escaped that corrupt island.
I don’t understand what cutting them loose means. They are already US citizens. There seems to be a mutual agreement between Puerto Ricans and the other US citizens not to make Puerto Rico a state. Both sides don’t want it. That’s it!
@CF, PR is a possession of the USA. Cutting them loose means giving them independence from the US. If the US proposed to give PR independence, the entire population of PR would know that poverty and corrupt government was on the horizon and then come to the US. MC and a HNF
My point was that they already know that, hence more Puerto Ricans already live outside of Puerto Rico than in Puerto Rico. There are about 6 million Puerto Ricans stateside, while there are only 3 million still in Puerto Rico.
They have already come. Those that are still there either can’t afford to move, are OK with the existing corrupt government, or are part of it. Independence from the US, which is actually quite complicated, won’t change that.
@CF, so you want the rest, residue, and remainder to come here, too?
My point was that the ongoing migration from Puerto Rico to the rest of the US won’t change, independence, statehood, or status quo. The population of Puerto Rico has been constantly decreasing since 2010, which means that the migration rate is even higher than the birth rate.
They are Americans NOW,and you do not want to give them REPS and give the Communistic fascist DemoNcrats anew voting bloc do you?.
I see mostly good in this in that it IS a step in the right direction for the citizens of Puerto Rico! That said, I do agree that there are glaring flaws and major room for improvements. Having lived in South Carolina most of my life, I recall how badly it sucked as a young adult, not being able to obtain a permit by which I could legally carry. In my early 20’s, working a menial job and unable to afford a car, I took my freedom in my hands everytime I walked to the store or the laundry with… Read more »
In another words…you be a good slave! I never had a permit in my life. I lived in Florida up until I was 32 and carried from the time I was old enough to be on my own. At the time I was considered a criminal by the psychopathic control freaks in the government, so much so that they would have considered me a “felon”. Then I moved to Tennessee and carried there for the 2 1/2 years I lived there in violation of the “law” too. Then I moved to Washington State and lived there and violated the “law”… Read more »
You are not smart, only lucky. One run in with the law and you’d be dead or in prison.
I have always said that I would rather be “lucky” than good any day. Of course there are those who say you make your own luck. I have been very lucky in life. For that I give thanks.
And the WORST part is UNDER the CONST you did not need a permit,I foresee all these PERMITS going away of SCOTUS rules correctly.
IF they take the case I look for ROBERTS to be the traitor he is,or it will come down to 5-4 FOR.
It’s an improvement but barely. They state that Americans have the right to own and carry firearms, then immediately infringe on that right and turn it into a privilege by demanding $200 to exercise the right, and $100 to renew the privilege of exercising the right. Enumerated rights may NOT be legally subject to permits, fees, licenses, taxes, etc. A CCW permit is as illegal as a FOID card or a poll tax! As a human, we have the right to build or buy any weapon we can carry to defend our lives, liberty and property, from those who would… Read more »
Actually, it is a huge improvement over the previous unconstitutional laws in PR. It is really one step shy of constitutional carry. Does it go far enough? No. But in an age when liberals are trying to further restrict gun rights, PR, which leans very left in overall politics, is making a smart move that will actually reduce crime.
Many people don’t even know that the PR government had decided a long time ago that the US Constitution does not apply. This is a HUGE change. For reference, http://www.handgunlaw.us still has the current PR laws listed: http://www.handgunlaw.us/states/puertorico.pdf. Two sentences in there are quite representative of the PR approach to gun rights (and pretty much everything else): “Puerto Rico has Reciprocity in their laws but no one knows of any State Permit/Licenses they say they will honor. From all that I have heard they will not honor any other states Permits/Licenses even though they have a reciprocity law.” Is this… Read more »
I’m sure glad you’re on our side! BTW…I’ve been looking into plasma cannons and think I can build a small one for about $30,000. Anyone interested? (just kidding!)
Concealed carry is not a right. Requiring the payment of a fee and requiring a permit to exercise a fundamental right (which concealed carry is not) does not “respect the Second Amendment.” Puerto Rico does not need any more cowards or criminals walking the streets with concealed weapons. Puerto Rico needs Constitutional Open Carry, and it needs it now .
https://CaliforniaOpenCarry.com
Much better than before.
Could you point me in the direction of where it states in the 2A how you bear arms is described?
It’s written in between the lines in the EXCEPT section. Here I’ll help…This is the NEW Second Amendment of the amended US Bill of Rights… (sorry, we no longer follow “proper procedure” for amending these pain in the butt listed rights) A well regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed EXCEPT: You are buying the firearms for yourself. EXCEPT: we already did away with the Militia by passing the Dick Act in 1903 EXCEPT: you say something that we deem to be… Read more »
@Joe, CN can not because it is not there. CN is just trolling for responses to fatten his paycheck before Christmas. MC and a HNF.
WB, You mean that son of bitch is getting paid and I’m here working for free……….
How is concealed carry not a right? The right is to keep and bear arms. The 2nd doesn’t specify whether it’s out in the open or under a shirt/jacket.
@JB, You are correct, sir! MC and a HNF!
Who CLAIMS it isn’t a right? Here is how you test if something is a right or not…Ask yourself this…If I do whatever I am getting ready to do, and it will not harm ANYONE in any way if there was no government, and the answer is yes, then it is a RIGHT. PERIOD. END OF STORY. FINIS!
Ah me, another one wrapped in sheep’s clothing. So, Charles, an inherent Right, all of a sudden, ceases to exist when a piece of cloth covers an item but it magically returns if you uncover that item? You should sell yourself as Merlin the magician……although I’m not sure you’ll be able to support yourself.
Vanns, Lots of wind around these parts that blows my shirt this way and that way as it sees fit so some things are beyond our control brother.
“Given the decisions of the Supreme Federal Court, it is necessary to take action to safeguard and protect the rights of American citizens residing in Puerto Rico, through a new Weapons Law that is consistent with the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution”
All for the small fee of $ 200. Annnnnnnd…your permission slip can be renewed for $100 annually!
It’s a 5 year renewal.
It’s a permission slip…
Baldwin, It is leasing a right that was granted by God thus an infringement for profit and a list of names creating a privledged class who can pay the fees in contradiction to 2A and my religious beliefs.
Yes it is. No argument there. But it’s a 5 year one. Not an annual one. Learn to read better so you don’t look like an idiot. And don’t forget my down vote!
Moe, This is true, but still onerous. Guam was annexed by the US on June 21, 1898, and also has horrible gun laws. Oddly enough, most of the islands have terrible gun laws, and corrupt governments. I wonder why that is.
Speaking of Islands, England, Australia, New Zealand, still Hawaii. must be a water thing.
It’s a racist thing. Don’t want them natives getting all uppity and exercising them rights.
@Gentlemen, It is an English Crown, Royalty, Devine Right of Kings bs, thing. MC and a HNF!
WB, BOOM!
That makes it better! LOL!. Only $20 a year slave tax instead of $100.
What a riot, huh, Baldwin? Yea KOA and we will give you permission!