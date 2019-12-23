Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement to Legislators & Anti-Gun Media, Come & Take Them

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- When it comes to the gun prohibitionists and their allies in the media, the ever-evolving metamorphosis of their tactics are merely one keystroke, or one television hit away from the new narrative they are creating.

Take, for example, a recent statement by Shannon R. Watts, the Bloomberg PR shill passing herself off as a regular house mom who has become the face of the anti-rights movement since the Sandy Hook murders.

During that interview, she laughingly told CBS' Major Garrett, “Often people think that because we're doing this work, we're anti-gun or we don't support the Second Amendment. Nothing could be further from the truth, said Watts. “This is simply about restoring the responsibilities that go along with gun rights.”

Of course, no sane, objective individual with a shred of intellectual honesty would be capable of believing that statement coming from the same person who also said this about Beto O'Rouke and the Democrat presidential candidates outright call for confiscation of Americans firearms:

“We're hearing a lot of innovative ideas come out of the primary season, which is exciting for us, that these candidates are competing for the first time ever to see who can be the best on this issue, she said. “We're thrilled to see all these ideas be put forward, and it's really up to the voters to decide what is attractive to them. We need to look at the data to see what would be the most effective way to get those weapons off the streets.”

It's important to mention that she made both of those comments in the same CBS interview. Nowhere but in an environment of biased media openly supporting the ideas of one political party over another would these conflicting statements go unchallenged by the interviewer, who also, no doubt, had to have been aware of the armed security who accompanied the subject of his interview.

That Watts interview on CBS was a glaring example of a major “news” outlet blatantly allowing the formation of an anti-rights narrative over its airwaves. Surely the interviewer, Major Garrett was aware of the anti-gun proposals of the Democrat candidates including Eric Swalwell, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, and “Kooky” Cory Booker, including the infamous battle cry of “Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” to which Watts was clearly referring.

Roughly two weeks after the interview occurred, O'Rourke would leave the race with Kamala Harris to follow shortly afterward. Booker is likely next and Swalwell had already been kicked to the curb with his anti-American nuke-them rhetoric, weeks earlier. It is noteworthy that none of the candidates who chose to make the Watts-Bloomberg anti-rights gun control platform the centerpiece of their campaigns was ever able to poll above 2-3%. This did not go unnoticed by the rest of the field, Watts and her gun grabbers or the news media doing their bidding.

Queue the paradigm shift.

The networks and the campaigns themselves began to realize that the vocal anti-rights rhetoric might not be a good idea and began to conspicuously and rapidly drift away from the gun control topic in front of the cameras. In the two subsequent Democrat/Socialist debates held in Atlanta, GA (hosted by none other than MSNBC and the Washington Post) followed by another in Los Angeles , CA (sponsored by PBS Newshour and Politico) on Nov. 20th and Dec. 19th respectively, not one gun rights question about the previously hotly debated topic was asked by the left-wing moderators representing the left-wing “news” outlets.

Coincidence? Not likely. It's a pretty safe bet that the leftist media and the campaigns are working in unison to stop the hemorrhaging and take a page out of the Joy Behar playbook of, “They should not tell everything they're going to do. If you are going to take people's guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away.” This sentiment fits nicely into rule number seven from Alinsky's Rules for Radicals stating, “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”

Queue the 2A Sanctuary movement.

Shannon Watts and the professional gun prohibitionists are not happy about the new tactic of running silent. When open talk of gun confiscation goes dark, the hilariously self-proclaimed supporter of the second amendment gets a little edgy. This was evident by her recent statements in a panic press release from Everytown for Gun Safety. Watts said, “These so-called ‘Sanctuary Counties' fly in the face of our Democratic norms and threaten to defy the will of the vast majority of Americans who support stronger gun laws.”

Watts, of course, is referring to the remarkable uprising of millions of Americans who are fed up and not going to be pushed around any longer. Most recently, in Virginia, where over 113 municipalities have said “no” and declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries where no new gun control laws will be enforced. For his part, Virginia AG Mark Herring has penned, at the request of another Democrat/Socialist, his opinion on the validity of the sanctuary status and his desire to implement whatever anti-rights laws they pass, the will of the people be damned.

Watts and Herring are facing a real “throwdown” by real people, not social media “likes” and “friends,” but rather real people, millions of them, who have stepped up and said, “Not here. Not today.” This frightening reality that free Americans will stand up in the face of this tyrannical behavior, with the support of their local elected officials and constitutional law enforcement, now has them reeling and resorting to writing threatening letters and press releases.

Watts and crew are learning what tyrants throughout history have always eventually figured out, one way or another, that freedom is the greatest threat to their despotism. That a free people will eventually rise to the challenge and defend themselves against an overreaching government and tyrannical threats made against their liberties. It seems they may be finding out the hard way that we're in no mood to be ruled over and it’s possible they may be figuring out they’re on the wrong side of America's history.

In the face of the 2A sanctuary movement that shows no signs of slowing down, no amount of media assistance will be able to spin them out of the mess they’ve created for themselves.

About Mark Walters

Mark Walters is the host of two nationally syndicated radio broadcasts, Armed American Radio and Armed American Radio's Daily Defense with Mark Walters. He is the Second Amendment Foundations 2015 Gun Rights Defender of the Year award recipient and co-author of several books, Grilling While Armed, Lessons from Armed America with Kathy Jackson (Whitefeather Press) and Lessons from UnArmed America with Rob Pincus (Whitefeather Press)