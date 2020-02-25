SIG SAUER Introduces ECHO3 Thermal Reflex Sight with BDX technology

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER Electro-Optics is pleased to introduce the ECHO3 Thermal Reflex Sight. The ECHO3 is a direct view thermal sight, utilizing SIG SAUER BDX technology, with the capability to capture images and record video in eight different color palettes.

“The ECHO3 is an ultra-compact, lightweight direct-view thermal sight,” said Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics. “The innovative direct-view thermal display on the ECHO3 is a massive improvement over traditional eyepiece style thermals which induce eye fatigue and force the shooter to look through the sight. The ECHO3 allows the shooter to sit back and view the thermal display and when targets are identified, the new BDX reticle technology allows for exact aiming solutions in real time.”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ECHO3 is a compact thermal reflex style sight available in a 1-6x or 2-12x magnification, equipped with Ballistic Data Xchange (BDX 2.0), the ECHO3 can be used with 9 different onboard SmartBDC ballistic holdover reticles or it can be paired with any KILOBDX rangefinder. The ECHO3 features a motion-activated MOTAC™ display that powers up when it senses motion with over 6 hours of continuous runtime, and offers video and image recording in eight color palettes, and six brightness settings. The ECHO3 Includes a quick disconnect mount, with an easy to adjust zoom lens with throw lever attachment.

ECHO3 Thermal Reflex Sight Specs:

Sensor: 320×240 12UM VOX LIWR Core

Magnification: 1-6x or 2-12x

Adjustment Increments: 0.5MOA

Objective Lens Diameter: 23mm (1-6)/ 40mm (2-12)

Illumination Settings: 6 Brightness Settings

Color Palettes: 8 Color Palettes – Red, Red Hot, Black Hot, White Hot, Edge, Tyrian, Iron and Fire

Overall Length: 4.1 in (1-6) / 4.7 in (2-12)

Overall Width: 2.6 in.

Overall Height: 3.1 in (1-6) / 3.6 in (2-12)

Weight: 14.5 oz. (1-6) / 16.6 oz. (2-12)

Waterproofing: IPX6

Battery Life: Greater than 6 hours of heavy usage utilizing two (2) CR123 Lithium Batteries

Total Elevation Travel: 150MOA x 150MOA

Assembled In USA

MSRP (1-6x): $3,899.99

MSRP (2-12x): $5,199.99

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ECHO3 Thermal Reflex Sight will be available this spring for purchase at retailers nationwide and on the SIG SAUER Webstore. Complete product specs and information for the ECHO3 are available at sigsauer.com.





