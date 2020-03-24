Below the Radar: The Age 21 Act

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Dianne Feinstein is one of the most ardent anti-Second Amendment extremists out there. She was the author of the Senate version of the 1994 semiauto ban. She vowed to protect it with a filibuster. If there is a chance to restrict our rights, she goes for it.

So, while she is famous for pushing a gun ban, having a Chinese Communist spy on her staff, or even some shadily well-timed stock sales, she is also pushing other bills. One of them is S 1395, the Age 21 Act.

Now, one look at the text, and you might be wondering just what she is thinking. Because this bill isn’t a semiauto ban – it just raises the age to own or buy a modern multi-purpose semiautomatic rifle or shotgun to 21. Now, the usual age for long guns in 18. Handguns are at 21 and that is a bit unfair since people are old enough to vote and die for their country at age 18.

So, what is the deal with this? Has Dianne Feinstein given up on banning guns? We know better than that. So, what is on her mind? The answer can be found from what is perhaps her most infamous quote from that 1995 60 Minutes interview – ironically, the same one that laid bare her ultimate goal.

“If I could have gotten 51 votes for an outright ban, picking up every one of them, ‘Mr. and Mrs. America, turn em all in,’ I would have done it,” she said. She made a similar statement on the floor of the United States Senate.

“If I had my way, I would ban the possession of assault weapons anywhere in the United States of America, but there were not going to be the votes for that,” she said in December 1995.

“If I could have” and “there were not going to be the votes for that” are both very telling. Her ultimate goal is the same as that of Eric Swalwell or Beto O’Rourke – an Australia-style gun ban. Millions punished through gun confiscation for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit.

But give Dianne Feinstein credit. She’s smart. While some anti-Second Amendment extremists want the whole thing, she is willing to instead adopt the Nelson Shields/HCI/Brady Campaign approach. If she can’t get an Australia-style ban, she will take a permanent freeze. If the permanent freeze is not an option, she’d accept a sunset provision. If even a sunsetting ban is not an option, she will gladly just settle for raising the minimum age. She will not let “perfect” be the enemy of progress towards her ultimate goal.

That ratchet, though, can work both ways. See how concealed carry laws have changed for better over the last 35 years in so many states. We have even seen constitutional carry, once relegated to Vermont, now become adopted by 16 states.

Second Amendment supporters should contact their Representative and Senators, and politely urge them to oppose S 1395. Then, they need to look for opportunities to use the approach Feinstein is using to try to remove our rights to instead start regaining our freedoms.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.