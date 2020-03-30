U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- While the nation continues to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen countless reports of various sectors of the industry making sacrifices to help with trying to contain and control the pandemic. This speaks volumes to the nature of what it means to be an American. In times of crisis, we band together.

The firearms industry is no different.

Remington Arms, the nation’s oldest gun maker, has offered the use of its manufacturing facilities in Ilion, New York. In a letter to President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy offered “approximately one million square feet of unused and available manufacturing space.”

New York has been hit the hardest by COVID-19, and D’Arcy offered his company’s facilities to help in the production of critical medical supplies, including ventilators, surgical masks, and hospital beds.

Cole-TAC, a New Hampshire-based company “dedicated to creating the toughest gear for shooting enthusiasts,” is now making gowns and masks for a local nursing home.

Others in the industry are also doing their part.

But it’s not just American companies that are helping.

In Italy, one of the world’s oldest companies, Beretta, is working to help combat the virus in one of the countries hardest hit. Founded in 1526, the company is known for making some of the world’s finest shotguns and supplying the M9 9mm pistol for the United States Armed Forces. Now, the company will retool its manufacturing facilities (use Google Translate to read in English) in Gardone Valtrompia, Italy, to produce two-way valves that can be used with oxygen dispensers in hospitals.

Whether here or overseas, those companies dedicated to combating COVID-19 deserve our thanks.

