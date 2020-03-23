Florida Carry: Restore the Right to Bear Arms in Florida!

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture recently suspended the issuance of Concealed Carry Permits statewide as part of a Government shutdown mandated by the recent State of Emergency declared by Governor Ron Desantis (R-Florida). According to the FL Second Amendment advocacy group Florida Carry, this violates a recent FL Supreme Court ruling. Florida Carry sent out the following information:

In 2017 The Florida Supreme Court ruled that:

Chapter 790 permits individuals to carry firearms in public, so long as the firearm is carried in a concealed manner. Pursuant to section 790.06, Florida employs a “shall issue” scheme for issuing licenses to carry concealed firearms in public. See id. Under this licensing scheme, which leaves no discretion to the licensing authority, the licensing authority must issue an applicant a concealed carry license, provided the applicant meets objective, statutory criteria. Id. Accordingly, as the Fourth District observed in explaining the breadth of Florida's “shall issue” licensing scheme, the right of Floridians to bear arms for self-defense outside of the home is not illusory…

Norman v. State, 215 So. 3d 18, 21-22 (Fla. 2017)

The State of Florida has now suspended Concealed Carry Licensing. See Agriculture Commissioner “Nikki” Fried ‘s (D) order shutting down Concealed Carry licensing and providing an automatic expiration extension of 30 days for existing licensees.

In 1987 the National Instant Check System (NICS) did not exist and criminal history records were not as available by computer as they are today. The fingerprinting requirement for Concealed Carry licensing is no longer necessary.

We call on the Governor to waive the fingerprinting requirement and expedite concealed carry licensing or, if the Department of Agriculture is unable to process Concealed Carry Licenses quickly, suspend enforcement of Florida's Concealed Carry and Open Carry Bans.

These laws are only constitutional if licensing is available.

Florida is just one of several states suspending or restricting citizen's 2A rights in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, groups like the NRA-ILA and Florida Carry are keeping gun-owners informed, and holding politicians accountable for their actions.

About Florida Carry

Florida Carry, Inc, is a nonprofit, non-partisan, grassroots organization dedicated to advancing the fundamental civil right of all Floridians to keep and bear arms for self-defense. Their website is www.FloridaCarry.org.