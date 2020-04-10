Despite federal guidance, City of LA shut down firearm stores as “non-essential.”

The California Rifle and Pistol Association, FFL Guard, and several firearm retailers have sued to force the city to allow their re-opening.

Los Angeles, Calif. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The California Rifle & Pistol Association, FFL Guard, along with several firearm retailers have filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles to block enforcement of the city’s ban on gun store operations under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite guidance from the Department of Homeland Security, an order from the State Public Health Officer, and countless legal opinions, several anti-gun jurisdictions in California continue to deny police, first responders, private security, and private citizens access to firearms, ammunition, and information needed to solve crimes.

“Firearm stores provide essential and desperately-needed services for police, first responders, private security, and concerned citizens — including those who want to be prepared for anything, including civil unrest,” said Chuck Michel, the attorney representing CRPA and the other plaintiffs. “The vast majority of jurisdictions in California recognize this. But the city is stubbornly clinging to its opposition to allow people to choose how to best be prepared for themselves,” Michel concluded.

CRPA’s lawsuit is based in part on preemption, a legal doctrine which dictates that regulating firearm sales is a matter of such state-wide importance that state laws take precedence over any local action, even during an emergency. The lawsuit points out that the federal government has already deemed these businesses as “essential” and that contradictory local determinations are illegal.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of a misguided ruling by a federal court judge denying a request for an order to block the City of Los Angeles’ order, which was part of a separate lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association and other Second Amendment rights groups.

“During times of crisis, we need our Constitutional rights more than ever. CRPA's lawsuit clearly demonstrates that gun stores and shooting ranges are de-facto essential services under California law,” said Rick Travis, Director at CRPA.

California state law comprehensively regulates the sale of firearms through its numerous gun control laws – but to advance its anti-gun owner agenda, the city is willing to ignore state mandates and federal guidance about what businesses are “essential”.

“Despite draconian anti-gun laws, power-hungry Sacramento politicians are terrified by the hundreds of thousands of Californians who are choosing to purchase a firearm for the first time in order to protect themselves. All the denials that anti-gun politicians ‘are not coming for your guns’ and they ‘support the Second Amendment, but…’ just went out the window,” Travis concluded.

About the California Rifle & Pistol Association

Founded in 1875, the California Rifle & Pistol Association provides training in the safe, responsible, and enjoyable use of firearms; sanctions competitive shooting state championships; and fights for the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms for those who choose to own a gun in California for sport, hunting, or self-defense. For more information, visit crpa.org.