FN 509 Midsize Now Available in Flat Dark Earth ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- FN America, LLC is pleased to announce the availability of the FN 509 Midsize MRD in flat dark earth (FDE), now the latest in the optics-ready FN 509 line-up to be offered in FN’s signature color.

The FN 509 Midsize MRD FDE, equipped with the company’s low-profile optics-mounting system, is FN’s solution for those who want the performance, controllability and capacity of a Standard model but want a smaller frame that is more easily concealed.

The FN 509 family of pistols are all striker-fired and chambered in 9mm. Each pistol features FN’s signature cold hammer-forged barrel with recessed target crown, enhanced slide serrations for easier slide manipulation, aggressive grip texturing to ensure secure grip while shooting and much more.

The FN 509 Midsize MRD FDE ships in a soft-sided case with 15- or 10-round magazines and all optics mounting hardware. The pistol is available to retailers today and has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $799.00.

To learn more about the FN 509 Midsize MRD FDE or other FN 509 models, please visit www.fnamerica.com.





