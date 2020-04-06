James Grant Joins AmmoLand News’ Team as Full Time Editor ~ VIDEO

Sebastian, FL – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun sportswriter and YouTube creator, James Grant, has joined the growing staff at AmmoLand News as a full-time editor. Jim will be joining Editor, Duncan Johnson, on the leadership team that edits and curates the daily news feed and works with writers and contributors. AmmoLand News publishes 90 plus new articles every week covering gun sports, Second Amendment activism, and firearms gear reviews.

Formerly a freelance writer, Jim has made a name for himself in both the print and digital sides of the firearm publication industry.

Jim first entered the firearms industry working for TheTruthAboutGuns while establishing his YouTube channel, Burst Review. Using the skills he learned doing both, Jim continued freelancing with dozens of publications and online sites and even managed to be the youngest author ever featured on the cover of Shotgun News in its 86 years of publication.

“I am thrilled to bring my wealth of industry experience, dedication to professionalism and passion for the Second Amendment to the AmmoLand family.” Jim Grant added. “I am proud to work with a company like AmmoLand News, which has a stellar reputation for accurate, meaningful up-to-the-minute coverage of all things 2A.” “The volatility of politics and their turbulent effects on the Second Amendment increases with every year. This makes AmmoLand’s coverage of crucial topics, and 2A news even more important than ever.” stated Jim.

“Jim is a wonderful addition to our editorial staff.” says Editor-in-Chief, Fredy Riehl. “His passion for gun life, as well as his photography and video skill set, will be a great addition to our publication.”

Dedicated readers know AmmoLand News has the best-of-the-best in shooting news and second amendment activism writing for them. Now, with the addition of Jim, as well as some added new millennial-age authors, AmmoLand News will also have the youngest editorial and writing staff in all of shooting sports media.

AmmoLand News recently dipped into the top 1000 most read websites in all of the USA.

“Hopefully, with the addition of great personel like Jim Grant, we can keep up that momentum and continue to bring in a younger and more diverse readership. Each new connection helps expose and educate a whole new generation to the importance of our Second Amendment rights and hopefully carry the torch of freedom for another 244 years”, said Fredy Riehl.

Please welcome Jim Grant to the team!