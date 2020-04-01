One for the Hunting Record Books and for the AR Platform – Randy Luth

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Randy Luth; whom many know as one of the Founding Fathers of the modern world’s most popular and versatile Rifle Platforms. Of course, we are talking about the AR Platform, the AR Platform is now deeply steeped in American, and even worldwide culture. No longer just a rifle, it is easily one of the most versatile rifle and pistol platforms ever made. Randy Luth has been on the cutting edge of developing and bringing modern ARs to the forefront for a long time.

Without being sidetracked with a long detour of incredible history let me first set the stage for you. Randy Luth is one of the founders of today’s distinctly recognizable names in the gun-making industry. He created from scratch DPMS & Panther Arms in 1986 and then sold off that interest in Dec 2007. Later creating and operating another mover and shaker company that is still turning heads as a supplier and manufacturer of AR parts, exclusive Buttstocks, handguards, and grips; LUTH-AR, LLC. Randy is a wealth of knowledge and full of incredible stories about developing modern ARs, hunting, conservation, and supporting the 2nd Amendment.

In 2001, Randy and his team at DPMS made their first LR-308 /AR10 platform. While doing so he also decided to begin using them and promoting Big Game Hunting with AR Platform Rifles. AR10s brought to the table many traditional hunting calibers and the concept could not be ignored as it made perfect sense in many logical and ethical ways.

The first prototype AR10 chambered in .308 got its field stripes in 2002 on an NW Alaskan Mountain Goat hunt. Randy took a mountain goat and learned numerous things about the AR10 as you can imagine on such a rigorous, mountainous hunt. Key components of the initial redesign focused on weight reduction…. he brought a lighter, smoother functioning .308 AR10 back to Southeast Alaska to hunt an Alaskan Dall Sheep and it worked better than the first time – he scored again.

Without knowing it, Randy had just started a journey that would lead him to the Record Books. The “Super Ten” is made up of ten North American Big Game Species that many only dream of and fewer yet accomplish. This accomplishment is usually documented and verified with or by the Grand Slam Club/Ovis (GSCO) and the names added to a fairly short published list. Check out the other categories they track, document, and verify by clicking HERE.

Randy and his team continued fine-tuning his DPMS LR-308s and manufacturing Production Rifle Models for others to use in the woods and enjoy while hunting. He kept hunting using prototypes and unique caliber chamberings in the AR10. It wasn’t until 2012 that Randy even realized that hunters can be recognized and acknowledged by the GSCO and that the Super Ten even existed.

In total Randy used a DPMS/Panther Arms AR10 Rifle for eight (8) of the Super Ten animals he chronicled. The .308 was the common caliber but AR platforms shine when it comes to easy caliber options from the same receiver. He shot his Buffalo, Grizzly Bear, and Moose Chambered with a .338 Federal and he shot an Elk while testing a .300 SAUM chambering all from the same AR10 receiver. His Mountain Lion and a Pronghorn/Antelope were shot using an AR15 platform.

Randy’s Super Ten accomplishment was reached Aug 31, 2018, when he successfully killed a Barren Ground Caribou with his DPMS/Panther Arms LR-308 AR10 Rifle.

Randy did not set out to break any records. He did however set out to demonstrate the fact that one can, in fact, hunt successfully with the AR semiautomatic platform chambered in appropriate calibers. That he has!

“I have now been informed that I am most likely the first hunter to complete the Grand Slam Club/Ovis coveted Super Ten Award using an AR Rifle Platform.” – Randy Luth, Founder DPMS/Panther Arms & LUTH-AR, LLC.

By itself the top lifetime achievement for hunting North American game animals and is a testament to his passion for hunting. His contributions to conservation, the outdoors, education, and a legacy for many hunters to aspire to is noted here and forever in the record books. He continues to be very passionate about hunting, educating youth and stuffed shirts alike that there is nothing scary, bad, or wrong with putting an AR platform to work in an otherwise long-held tradition of hunting wild game.

The entire AR Community should learn of this history-making feat and regularly be reminded of it. Its a big deal in the political game of pandering politicians who claim “Black Guns”, the made-up term of “Assault Rifles”, have no place in the public’s hands and yet here is a demonstrated and major lifetime hunting accomplishment. The AR Platform is by and far the MOST popular American made firearm platform of its time. This accomplishment has been flying under the radar and a story that should continue to be told. No one should struggle with recognizing the value and versatility of the AR in the hunting fields – the AR is NOT a dirty word. It may still be possible Randy Luth’s name could one day wind up on the GSCO’s Published List of Super Ten Award Holders with the footnote of (AR) like they footnote (Muzzleloader) & (Archery). He has accomplished the much greater recognition of the North American Super Slam and so his name now is forever etched on the list of his greatest achievement. He enjoys sharing and telling the stories that led him to be potentially the first Super Ten accomplishment with an AR I think almost as much as his stories leading to his North American Super Slam.

The AR Platform is here to stay.

The semi-auto hunting rifle has been in our hunting culture for more than a 100yrs. The misinformed, the uneducated, the politically sensitive and those scared to step straight into the breach and stand firmly on tradition without wavering are the ones allowing Second Amendment creep. The real “assault”, the encroachment on our Second Amendment is hurting and fragmenting the Hunting/Outdoors communities and without much of a stretch our American way of life. The AR hunting community is far larger than many credit it being and it stands in the shadow due to politics and misinformation. I for one encourage anything that will point out the accomplishments of hunters using ARs while following in the footsteps of our Nation’s Heritage and honoring age-old traditions in a tip of the hat from today’s modern hunter.

About JJ Sutton, C.P.S., C.M.A.S. :

A Native Colorado resident & lifetime Hunter. JJ served 7yrs in the US Army during the 90s and logged 12 months downrange during hostilities in the Balkins. Mostly work / some play he has traveled/visited 20+ countries. He owned a highly regarded Private Security Firm for more than 15yrs., as a Certified Protection Specialist & Certified Master Anti-Terrorism Specialist, he worked Int’l Celebrities and personalities related to his business throughout Colorado & Caribbean. He has consulted & worked for private security interests during the 2002 Winter Olympics, later as a Presidential Security Detail Member with the President & First Family of Haiti. His skills and interests also include Firearms Training, Manufacturing & Consulting for custom design & builds of AR15s & AR10s. He now is an Industry Contributor, Consultant, Certified Range Master, Seasonal Hunting Guide and His current pet project includes promoting the Modern Sporting Rifle like it truly is intended to be with ARHunters: YouTube / Facebook (please “Like” AND Follow!).