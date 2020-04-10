Smith’s BHS Broadhead Sharpener with Wrench – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- I’m writing Product Reviews in rapid succession on four different products that you can use to touch up a dull broadhead. I hate to be repetitious and bore you but I’m going to include the first two paragraphs in all four articles in case someone only reads one of my Product Reviews and misses the safety note which is mainly the clause about using an old arrow shaft to make it safer for you when sharpening your broadheads.

Archery season is upon us. As you’re dragging out your hunting gear you may discover that a few of your broadheads are dull. With a high percentage of Americans laid off right now, you might not be able to buy new broadheads. Don’t worry, you can sharpen dull ones. To make it safer to use a hacksaw to cut a 10 to 16-inch piece off of a broken arrow. Screw the piece of arrow onto the broadhead. This will make sharpening safer and help you hold the broadhead more stable.

Ok, now let’s get into the Product Review on the Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener. When handling sharp objects, I seldom say that it is hard to get cut but in this instance, Smith’s Consumer Products did go all out to try their best to keep us archery hunters safe, not that you can’t get cut if you want to!

As always, I recommend using an arrow shaft as described above to help aid in stability and safety. To use Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener, stick your off-hand into the handle. Hold it so the carbide blades are on top and above your pointer finger. This way when you drag the broadhead through the carbide tips you will be less likely to cut yourself.

When pulling through the carbide blades you want to make sure that the carbide blades are straight up and down. By this I mean you don’t want it cocked off to one side or you won’t obtain a good angle. This tool will work well when you have a broadhead that is really dinged up and needs some serious attention, as mine sometimes do. I would hit a badly dinged up broadhead on the Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener first and then fine-tune it on the Smith’s 6” Natural Arkansas Sharpening Stone to obtain a razor edge. If your broadhead just needs some minor touch up, I’d go straight to the Smith’s 6” Natural Arkansas Sharpening Tone.

The Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener can also be used to bring back the edge on your knives. I would use it sparingly and gently as the carbide blades are aggressive.

The Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener is super lightweight, I don’t even know if it is over a couple of ounces in weight so it would be a great tool to throw in your backpack if you’re a bivy elk hunter. Plus, it also has a hole so you can tie on a lanyard to tie to your pack.

Another cool feature on the Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener is that it has what they call a Broadhead Wrench, which is actually three slots cut into the handle. They are cut as such that you can stick in a three, four or five bladed broadhead and it can be held so you can tighten or loosen it off the arrow safely.

To sharpen a knife, hold the cutting edge up (preferably with the knife laid on a hard surface like a table) and with your knife in the handle run the carbide blades down the edge.

The MSRP on the Smith’s Broadhead Sharpener is only $10.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

Manual Features:

Pre-set Carbide Blades Ensure Correct Sharpening Angle

Broadhead Wrench Makes Removing Broadheads Easy

Reversible & Replaceable Carbide Blades Extend Sharpening

Lanyard Hole to Tie onto Your Pack

Abrasive: Carbides- Coarse