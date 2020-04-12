Vertx Launches Guardian 2.0 Line of EDC Ready Shirts

Cincinnati, OH -(AmmoLand.com)- – Vertx, a leading manufacturer of low-profile tactical apparel and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its Guardian 2.0 line of EDC shirts.

Vertx Guardian EDC 2.0 Tactical Shirt

First launched in 2018, the Guardian 2.0 is revamped and refreshed for 2020 with new fabric, colors, and updated features. Both short sleeve and long sleeve styles are now available online at vertx.com and in-store. Customers can find their nearest dealer using the Vertx store locator at vertx.com/store-locator.

“The most important thing we can do for our customers is continue to update and improve our lines.” said Denny Bogard, GM/VP of Vertx. “Continually changing up colorways and fabrics makes it a lot easier for guys to blend in when they go out into the field. Better yet, the Guardian 2.0 isn’t just a great functional piece, it’s comfortable enough to wear casually as well.”

The Guardian 2.0 is styled to emulate a casual button-down but includes EDC-compatible features that make it perfect for any mission.





Constructed with a built-in WeaponGuard underlayer that’s designed to be tucked in and features 37.5 technology, the Guardian protects the skin from gear worn at the waistline while actively working to keep the wearer cool, dry and odor-free. Updated from the 1.0 styles, the communications pass-throughs were moved from the front and back of the WeaponGuard underlayer to the left and right side seam to more easily hide wires and cables. Refreshed fabrication in a wrinkle-resistant Polyester/Cotton/Spandex blend with all-new solids and plaids help the Guardian 2.0 blend into the crowd. Learn more about the Guardian 2.0 and the rest of the Vertx line at vertx.com.





ABOUT VERTX

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern day prepared professional. Vertx designs world-class apparel, bags and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.