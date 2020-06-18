Benelli Pro Shooter Dakota Overland Wins USPSA Multigun Ladies National Champion

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Benelli pro shooter Dakota Overland won the 2020 USPSA Multigun Ladies National Championship with her Benelli M2. The young shooter bested 17 other female competitors in 12 different stages to take top honors. The annual event attracts top multigun shooters from across the country.

“Dakota is a great ambassador for the shooting community and the Benelli brand,” said Benelli Vice President of Brand Marketing Timothy Joseph. “She has accomplished so much at an early age and is sure to continue to grow as a shooter and become one of the top competitors in the nation. We congratulate her and wish her the best for the remainder of the shooting season.”

At 17 years old, Overland attends Century College in White Bear, Minnesota. She began shooting at a young age and has accrued many titles along with representing the U.S. at the 2018 IPSC Shotgun World Shoot in Chateauroux, France, where she took the bronze medal. The pro shooter chooses to shoot a Benelli M2 during competition because of its light felt recoil and proven reliability.

“I started shooting the Benelli M2 two years ago,” said Overland. “I was a lot smaller then and the recoil of the M2 is much less than my previous shotguns. This allows me to get back on target quickly and make fast and accurate shots. You can't beat the performance, and it has allowed me to better my skills and allow for serious growth.”

To learn more about the Benelli M2 shotgun and other Benelli products, please visit www.benelliusa.com.

About Benelli

Benelli is a world leader in manufacturing quality semiautomatic, pump-action and over under shotguns as well as rifles that are known for their industry leading innovation, ultra-reliability and high-performance standards. For the latest news and product information visit www.benelliusa.com.