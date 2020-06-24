CCI’s Newest Clean-22 Option is Optimized for Suppressed Firearms

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- CCI Ammunition is proud to announce new Clean-22 Suppressor 22 LR rounds, packaged in CCI’s new easy-to-pour, bulk-pack cartons. Shipments of this new product have begun to arrive at dealers.

This new ammunition uses an advanced polymer bullet coating to reduce lead fouling inside a suppressor by up to 60 percent. The exclusive feature allows much easier suppressor cleaning and maintenance, as well as excellent accuracy. With dependable CCI priming and consistent propellant, the loads cycle reliably through any suppressed firearm.

“Clean-22 ammunition provides an advantage because its polymer coating replaces the wax that is traditionally applied to 22 LR ammunition,” said CCI Rimfire Product Manager Dan Compton. “The goal of traditional wax is to protect the barrel of the gun from buildup of lead or copper created as bullets pass through it. But this wax does not totally encapsulate the bullet, so metal and wax deposits eventually build up and the gun needs to be cleaned. However, because the Clean-22 polymer coating completely encapsulates the bullet, it does a better job protecting the barrel from dirt and buildup than wax. The cleaner results are quite impressive.”

Features

Black polymer bullet coating reduces lead fouling in suppressors up to 60 percent

Ballistically optimized 40-grain lead round nose bullet

Reliable function in semi-automatic firearms

Extremely reliable CCI priming and brass case

