NSSF Releases National Shooting Sports Month E-book Resource

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce the release of its newest event resource for retailers and ranges, the e-book “How to Create Participation and Sales with National Shooting Sports Month.”

“National Shooting Sports Month, since its launch in 2017, has experienced significant growth in the number of ranges and retailers hosting events and promotions throughout August,” explained Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “We expect that trend to continue this year, but, at the same time, we realize that 2020 thus far has been a year of most unusual circumstances. “All our ranges and retailers are operating in a new business environment, and we fully understand that most are focused on adjusting to these shifting changes,” Snow continued. “But we also know that, with record firearm sales—including tens of thousands to first-time buyers—and easing lockdown restrictions, shooters of all experience levels are anxious to get to the range, expand their shooting skills and have some much-needed fun. This new e-book was developed to ease event organization in these rather chaotic times so that our retailers and ranges can do what they do best—get people shooting.”

A comprehensive, 30-page, downloadable and printable PDF, “How to Create Participation and Sales with National Shooting Sports Month” provides a deep-dive into branded event hosting during the month of August. Retailers and ranges are provided a step-by-step map that takes retailers and ranges from event conception, pre-event marketing, and the event registration process to event-day management and follow-up. Readers will also gain a thorough overview of the numerous resources NSSF provides those industry members participating in August’s celebration of the shooting sports.

The e-book “How to Create Participation and Sales with National Shooting Sports Month is available for download now and is free to both NSSF members and non-members. NSSF encourages all firearm retail and range owners to print out the e-book to use as their primary event creation resource. FFL and range owners are also welcome and encouraged to distribute this e-book to their sales and marketing staff and seek their input in coordinating August events. Once plans are finalized, industry members should immediately add those events to the national calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org in order to receive NSSF’s promotional package of T-shirts, ballcaps, and other materials.

For more information on August’s celebration of the shooting sports, visit ShootingSportsMonth.org or contact Ann Gamauf, NSSF Retail & Range Business Development Coordinator, at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 247.

