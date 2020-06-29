Smith & Wesson Performance Center Develops Awesome Legacy Knives

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- American Outdoor Brands(AOB) is the home to some of the industry’s most storied brands. AOB has announced that they will be splitting the outdoor products and accessories business away from the firearm manufacturing in the late summer of this year to create two independent, publicly-traded companies. Over the two days I spent at AOB checking out designed from the Smith & Wesson Performance Center, it was clear there is a genuine passion amongst the people in the building for what they are producing and who they help in the field. It’s hard to achieve that at times with companies in size, such as theirs.

The knife options coming out of AOB are pretty slick. Not to mention the number of different knives they are producing from lines dedicated to both tactical performance & hunting is staggering. These knives are true pieces of gear built with a purpose in mind.

The Officer line of knives lives under the M&P category and was designed with direct military and law enforcement input. There are two knives under the Officer label you need to know about

The steel is 8CR13MOV stainless steel with a full tang. The Fixed blade is a 4-inch spearpoint, and you’ll notice it is a touch on the heavy side. The engineering team told me their LEO input told them they wanted a heavier knife for better control, and in the event, the knife needed to be thrown.

The Officer series is an excellent addition to your gear because of the additional details built into the knives.

Additional Details: The Tungsten glass breaker is a smart little addition to the bottom of the knife. In either a self-defense situation or if trapped in a car, I love this little addition designed into the knife. The folding officer knife has an adjustable pocket clip, and both have a lanyard hole.

As a nod to military and Law enforcement officers, the G10 handle has the thin blue line embedded within. The thin blue line is 10, a glass-based epoxy resin. The handle is extremely durable and has a 0.1% water absorption rate.

From the Smith & Wesson Performance Center at AOB comes two new, limited edition, USA made knives. The engineering team beamed with pride while discussing these creations. The Allegiance and the Homeland knives are special knives built to pair with pistols in the Smith & Wesson Line Both knives come in a beautiful collectors box.

The Allegiance: The Smith & Wesson Performance Center Allegiance is American to the core. Built on American soil, you’ve got a fixed-blade knife constructed with 14c28n Sandvik Sweedish steel, a full tang, and a checkered Cocobolo handle. It is a special handle design since it uses the same patterns as on the Smith & Wesson revolvers. The cocobolo handle is unique as well since the grains in the wood are never the same. Each knife is unique. The 4-inch spear point comes with a hand-crafted leather sheath and is $199.99

The Homeland: The Homeland is the folding knife from the Smith & Wesson Performance Center and pairs with a full size 1911. Constructed with the same 14c28n Sandvik Sweedish steel as the Allegiance, the Homeland knife sports a 3.5inch tanto blade, a beautiful blue, G10 stainless steel handle. This is also a limited edition knife available now for $149.99

