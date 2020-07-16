Blackhawk Expands T-Series RDS Holster Line with Level 2 Duty Model

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announced today that it has added a Level 2 Duty (L2D) Light Bearing holster compatible with the Glock 17 to the T-Series Red Dot Sight (RDS) Holster line. The new L2D RDS fit is designed for use with pistol mounted red dot sights and is available in left- and right-handed configurations.

The new dual-injected molded holster is compatible with red dot sights including but not limited to the Trijicon RMR/SRO, Leupold Delta Point Pro, SIG Romeo1Pro, plus other similar sized optics. Each RDS holster features a removable, rotating dust cover that protects the optic from impacts and debris while the firearm remains secure in a durable glass reinforced nylon mold. This combination of features provides users with a sleek, ergonomic design without adding extra bulk to the holster.

The T-Series RDS L2D Holster can be used with the Streamlight TLR-1 and TLR-2 pistol lights and will accommodate the Glock 17/19/22/23/31/32/45/47 pistol models. As the world’s first thumb driven, dual-injected molded holster, each model is standard with a soft touch inner layer that is both super slick and sound-dampening. This durable and efficient, low-friction design translates into a smooth, quiet draw or when re-holstering the sidearm.

Designed to follow Blackhawk’s Master Grip Principle, all T-Series holsters have been specifically developed to allow the user’s hand to land naturally where it should in order to deploy the sidearm.

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.