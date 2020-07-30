Blackhawk Introduces Their New TASER 7 Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announces the new TASER 7 holster featuring a distinctive draw motion that helps keep officers from confusing their gear when under stress.

The holster has a cross draw or support hand draw design that allows for rocking the TASER out of the holster, rather than a traditional straight-up handgun draw. When the TASER is re-holstered, it automatically engages the active retention mechanism and TASER safety switch. The trigger is completely covered when holstered.

Other key features include Blackhawk’s new Quick Dual Release (QDR) holster platform, which allows officers to exchange the TASER and holster between shifts without having to remove other items from their duty belt. It is compatible with all Blackhawk duty platforms including belt loops, QD systems, MOLLE adapters and tactical thigh platforms.

The TASER 7 holster is currently offered in our matte black finish in both left and right-handed configurations. The Basketweave finish will become available in the coming months of 2020. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $54.95.

For more information on the new TASER 7 holster, visit www.blackhawk.com/holsters/ .

