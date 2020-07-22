Connecticut: NRA Monitoring Upcoming Special Session

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, Governor Ned Lamont called for the General Assembly to convene a special session beginning on July 21, 2020. The central focus is expanded absentee balloting, transparency and accountability for law enforcement, telehealth services, and prescription drug prices. While there have not been any indications that Gov. Lamont will use this session for a push towards gun control, your NRA will be actively monitoring the session.

