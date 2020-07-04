Knife Rights Wishes You a Safe and Happy Independence Day!

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- In these most difficult times, with some attacking the very foundations of our republic, this weekend we celebrate Independence Day once again. We are reminded that freedom and liberty cannot be taken for granted. We fight every day to ensure that the ideals contained in the Declaration of Independence will continue to guide us, in spite of those who pursue their destruction.

We receive emails and calls regularly from those in other countries asking us to take up a similar cause for them. We understand and empathize with their yearning for greater freedom to own and carry whatever knife they want. But, the reality is that ONLY in America do we have the freedoms that enable Knife Rights to Forge a Sharper Future™. Let us not follow these countries into the abyss.

We are proud to be celebrating this Independence Day with a record of 32 bills repealing knife bans in 22 states and over a hundred cities and towns since 2010. Because of the freedoms that brave patriots won for us starting 244 years ago, and have maintained against enemies foreign and domestic, coupled with your generous support, we are able to work towards even more freedom for all Americans. We aim to keep things going that way.

We wish you and yours a safe and happy Independence Day.

