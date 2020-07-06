Meprolight Introduces its FT Bullseye Pistol Sight to the HLS & LEO Market

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Meprolight – a member of the SK Group and a leading manufacturer of electro-optical systems, thermal, night vision equipment, and self-illuminated sights for military, law enforcement, and civilian applications – now introduces the Mepro FT Bullseye optical pistol sight to law-enforcement and HLS forces. FT Bullseye was originally developed for the civilian market. Its qualities, being the smallest optic sight and– fast target acquisition is unprecedented among other pistol-sights. That makes it particularly advantageous for law-enforcement professionals, for whom intuitive, accurate shooting in all/any lighting conditions is an operationally vital advantage. The sight’s compatibility to a variety of pistol models adds versatility, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness to the various forces with their existing arsenal.

Based on a compact optical illumination patent, the sight’s fiber-optic tritium combination creates a low profile, single rear sight. That enables instant and accurate shooting in all lighting conditions with no batteries needed. It is easily installed on an existing pistol dovetail and is activated from the moment the sight is installed on the pistol.

According to Mr. Ilan Abramovich, V.P. Sales & Marketing – Defense,

“The Mepro FT Bullseye sight is an innovative addition to our ever-growing aiming solutions for pistols. Meprolight offers over 180 types of aiming pistol sights for daytime and night-time operations based on various illumination sources – tritium, fiber and reliable LED illumination sources. The Bullseye’s enhanced capabilities meet law-enforcement forces' needs”.

Corporate VP Marketing & Sales, SK Group Mr. Ronen Hamudot noted that,

“Our advanced technologies serve all markets – civil, law enforcement, HLS and defense. We are proud of our flexibility to apply solutions to developing needs and keep loyal to our vision – always staying ahead, providing customers with the perfect answer to their new challenges”.

About Meprolight

Meprolight is a member of the SK Group and a leading international electro-optics company, developing, manufacturing and marketing systems for armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilian markets since 1990. Meprolight provides comprehensive solutions with a wide array of combat-proven products: self-illuminated & illuminated products, electro-optical and optical sights, and devices, night vision sights and observation systems, and thermal sights. Meprolight is regarded as the largest OEM manufacturer of Illuminated sights for pistols and rifles. The company’s solutions are currently operational in safety and security applications for law enforcement, military, and civilian communities worldwide.

About SK Group

SK Group is a privately held technology and innovation holding company specializing in global defense, marine infrastructures, and property development. SK Group provides small arms systems, aiming solutions, imaging systems, naval solutions, and more. Drawing on Israel’s innovation and field-proven solutions, SK’s companies offer a powerful track record of technology, experience, and excellence.