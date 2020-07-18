New STRATIS Plates from Premier Body Armor Bring Rifle-Rated Protection to EDC Packs

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Premier Body Armor continues to expand its line of easily concealed body armor with their new STRATIS plates. STRATIS derives its inspiration from the Latin word for “layers,” and the plates are designed to fit a wide range of bags. STRATIS plates will provide a crucial layer of multi-hit protection that is practical and easy to carry.

“Premier Body Armor is dedicated to making body armor accessible for everyone,” said Alex Stewart, Vice President of Business Development at Premier Body Armor. “Our new STRATIS plates offer exceptional ballistic protection and fit in a wide variety of packs, briefcases and purses—the bags people already use and carry every day.”

STRATIS plates have been designed to stand between the user and the threat, and will stop almost all common small arms rounds on the streets today. The plates are made in the USA made, are affordable, and low-profile.

This new panel insert is made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) that has been tested in an independent lab to exceed the NIJ Level III ballistic standards and is multi-hit capable. Premier Body Armor currently offers two sizes to accommodate a range of bags from office briefcases and purses (9”x13”), or larger EDC packs such as the Vertx Gamut 2.0 (10”x16”). The STRATIS line also features a unique exterior covering that shields the armor core and allows Premier to offer the plates in a wide variety of custom colors and patterns. The STRATIS line is available on premierbodyarmor.com and will be available through Premier’s dealer network soon. MSRP $399.95 & $499.95.

The full line of inserts and packs can be found here: https://premierbodyarmor.com/collections/rifle-rated-backpack-inserts.

Learn more about Premier Body Armor and their complete line of off-body inserts and new low-profile body armor at https://premierbodyarmor.com/.

About Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor was founded in 2013 with the goal of protecting and empowering Law Enforcement and law-abiding citizens with innovative armor solutions, Made in the USA. Built on the backbone of over 20 years of armoring experience for customers such as the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), PBA is innovating and changing the way body armor is both perceived and utilized. Bulletproof backpack inserts, ultra-discreet vests, and more have made body armor more practical for daily use than ever before. With partnerships across industries, powerful community engagement, and top-notch customer service, Premier Body Armor is one of the top body armor manufacturers in the USA.