Primary Arms Optics Releases New GLx Cantilever Riflescope Mounts

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Primary Arms Optics has released a brand new line of US-made riflescope mounts in their GLx tier. GLx products bring premium technology and materials into an approachable price range, and these mounts are built to outperform with top-quality components at a great value. Priced at $99.99, GLx Riflescope Mounts launch with 4 models to accommodate 30mm and 34mm scopes with a 0 or 20MOA cant. All four mounts are now available at Primaryarms.com or from your favorite Primary Arms Optics retailer.

Made in the USA, every GLx mount features a durable 6061-T6 Aluminum alloy construction with MIL-SPEC hard coat anodization for superior longevity, even in the most demanding conditions. The steel hardware comes with a black zinc phosphate coating that greatly improves corrosion and abrasion resistance. This superior hardware also contributes to the GLx mounts’ high torque allowance—with 25in-lbs for the T15 Torx cap screws and 65in-lbs for the 1/2in crossbolt hex nuts.

“This year we launched our mid-tier line of GLx optics. It’s only natural that we would bring a solid line of one-piece mounts along with them,” says Terry Mears, Primary Arms’ Director of Sales and Product Management. “We are fortunate to provide a high-quality, US-made mount for under $100, which can be used with any of our optics from SLx to PLx.”

As with all other Primary Arms GLx products, these mounts come backed with a full lifetime warranty and Primary Arms’ commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information on these US-made optics mounts, please visit the accompanying product pages on the Primary Arms website.

About Primary Arms Optics

Started in 2007, Primary Arms Optics seek to provide the best optics you can get for any budget. Utilizing the highly regarded, repeatedly-proven ACSS® reticle, Primary Arms optics boast unparalleled precision and adaptability for superior performance across ranges. With four product tiers available (Classic, SLx, GLx, PLx), anyone can afford to equip themselves with the latest in optics technology. In addition, every product is backed with Primary Arms’ total commitment to customer satisfaction.