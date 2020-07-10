U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with the Former Texas Ranger Foundation to release the exclusive Texas Ranger Edition P320 Pistol. A portion of the sales of the Texas Ranger Edition P320 pistol will benefit the Former Texas Rangers Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to support the historical preservation and values of the Texas Rangers.

“For nearly 200 years, the Texas Rangers have served and protected the Lone Star State, my beloved home state, and today the SIG SAUER P320 is in service with the officers of all 13 divisions of the Texas Department of Public Safety, including the Texas Rangers,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “This unique pistol is a true collector’s item and honors the service of the Texas Rangers with a Texas Ranger TXR serial number, customized Texas Ranger engravings, and a challenge coin in the shape of the iconic Texas Ranger badge. We are honored to have this opportunity to commemorate the historical significance of the Texas Rangers through the production of this P320 and help to advance the mission of the Former Texas Ranger Foundation.”

The Texas Ranger Edition P320 is a full-size, striker-fired, 9mm pistol with a modular polymer grip, SIGLITE Night Sights and comes with (2) 17-round steel magazines. Special features of this commemorative pistol include a TXR serial number, a custom engraved Nitron slide with the Texas Rangers Badge and the famous Texas Ranger mantra, “One Riot, One Ranger,” and includes a commemorative Texas Ranger challenge coin molded after the likeness of the Texas Ranger badge.

Texas Ranger Edition P320 Specs:

Overall Length: 8in.

Overall Height: 5.5in.

Overall Width: 1.3in.

Barrel Length: 4.7in.

Sight Radius: 6.6in.

Weight (incl. magazine): 29.6oz.

The Texas Ranger Edition P320 Full Size Pistol is now shipping and available through a TALO distributor.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.