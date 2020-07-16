Winchester Debuts New Retail Store at SCTP National Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- It is the largest youth shooting sports event of the year with more than 2,000 of the top young clay target shooters from across the country. Considered the Super Bowl of youth shooting, the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) hosts its national championship July 9-18 at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio.

Winchester Ammunition, the official ammunition of SCTP and the National Team, is on-site in full force, debuting its new retail store and offering exciting promotions throughout the week.

The recently renovated vendor space provides athletes and their families the opportunity to visit with Winchester staff and members of Team Winchester, shop for elite Winchester merchandise, and learn more about Winchester Ammunition products.

“The SCTP national championship represents all that is good about the youth shooting sports; it’s an event unlike any other in the country,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing. “We are excited to feature the Winchester brand in front of families and athletes who are passionate about the shooting sports.”

Winchester Ammunition is offering the following promotions during the SCTP National Event, July 9-18:

Meet the following Members of Team Winchester Friday, July 17, 10 a.m. to noon in the Winchester building—

Desirae Edmunds, World Champion Sporting Clays Shooter

Zach Kienbaum, World Champion Sporting Clays Shooter

Winchester Promotions offered to participating SCTP Teams and Athletes—

High Overall: Main First, 20 cases of Winchester SCTP-branded Super-Target ammunition

Second Place: 15 cases of Winchester SCTP-branded Super-Target ammunition

International Team First Place: 20 cases of AANL127 ammunition shipped to coach

Make a Break Awards: Top male and top female each get $150 to Winchester Gear Store and 5 cases of Super-Target ammunition

Please note: Winchester Ammunition shotshells will continue to be sold through the local dealers on-site; the Winchester store will sell merchandise and promotional items only.

In addition to Winchester’s presence on-site throughout the event, folks at home can follow along via social media to get a tour of the new Winchester store, see Winchester ProStaff and participate in some exciting promotions.

