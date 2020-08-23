CMP Resumes Monthly Air Rifle and Air Pistol Matches in September

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Monthly Air Gun Matches are returning to the CMP schedule in September, with new safety procedures in place.

Each of the Monthly Matches will be held at the South CMP Competition Center in Alabama and at the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center in Ohio, which both feature 80-point ranges filled with CMP’s own electronic targets.

During the Monthly Matches, competitors have the opportunity to be ranked amongst other match participants from across the country, with matches held simultaneously at the Alabama and Ohio ranges. Events set to be fired include a Junior 3×20 Match and 60 Shot Air Rifle Standing and 60 Shot Air Pistol events.

Monthly Matches for 2020:

Sept. 12, 2020

Oct. 10, 2020

Nov. 14, 2020

Registration for the 3×20 and 60 shot events will each be limited to 50 competitors (2 relays of 25 athletes). Walk-up entrants will be highly limited and are not guaranteed a spot on the firing line.

Participants are required to prepay for all events. Athlete check-in will be held outside of the facility, and participants will not be permitted within the building until their relay is called, via text. Changing areas, classrooms, common areas, and drinking fountains will be closed. Restrooms will also be limited. Only participants with one coach or parent will be allowed into the range – no other spectators will be authorized to enter the building.

Each firing point will be cleaned and sanitized between each relay. Given the new time constraints, no finals will be fired. Awards will be mailed after completion of the competition.

To further ensure the safety of all guests to the CMP air gun ranges, the following precautions will also be enforced:

Masks will be required while within the facility until on the firing line;

Those not competing must wear masks at all times;

Bleachers normally placed within the ranges have been removed, with limited chairs available to parents/guardians.

For those unable to enter the building, CMP’s Live Target webpage will allow spectators the opportunity to view each shot on the range in real-time: thecmp.org/competitions/live-targets/.

The CMP appreciates the compliance of guests with these restrictions for the upcoming Monthly Matches. Attendees are asked to respect these rules and reminds everyone that the CMP reserves the right to ask uncooperative individuals to vacate the premises if the guidelines are not followed.

Though times are different, the CMP is still looking forward to seeing our competitors back on the firing line! For more on the Monthly Matches and registration info, visit thecmp.org/ranges/cmp-competition-centers/monthly-air-rifle-and-air-pistol-matches/.

About CMP’s Electronic Targets:

The high-tech Kongsberg Target System (KTS) targets used in CMP’s air gun ranges are powered by OpticScore technology, which are scored optically by internal LED lights. Monitors at each firing point instantly display scores, and button functions with an LED lighted screen allow ease of use for individuals of all ages and experience levels.

Large LED screens placed throughout the range space display each competitor’s target, making the match spectator-friendly. CMP staff members are also on hand to answer questions for those wanting to learn more about the growing sport.

About CMP Competition Centers:

The CMP Competition Centers are equipped with 80 electronic targets. For competitors of a variety of disciplines, the South Competition Center includes the CMP South Store that is stocked to fulfill equipment and memorabilia needs. Open marksmanship opportunities (by appointment only) are held year-round at the range for the public. This allows visitors of virtually any age and experience levels to try their hands at air rifle or air pistol shooting. To set up an appointment for your spot on the firing line, please call Catherine Green at 419-635-2141, ext. 704. For more on the South Competition Center, visit thecmp.org/ranges/cmp-competition-centers/.

The Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center features authentic Olympic and other memorabilia from the career of celebrated American marksman, Gary Anderson. The facility also holds open marksmanship opportunities (by appointment only) throughout the year for the public to enjoy. To set up an appointment for your spot on the firing line, please call Catherine Green at 419-635-2141, ext. 704. For more about the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center, visit thecmp.org/ranges/cmp-competition-centers/.

About the Civilian Marksmanship Program

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.