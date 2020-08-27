Geissele Automatics Donates 250,000 Face Masks to 2021 Shot Show

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Geissele Automatics will be donating 250,000 face masks for distribution during the 2021 SHOT Show. Headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Geissele Automatics is a manufacturer and distributor of firearms, optics, and parts, primarily in the modern sporting rifle (MSR) sector. The company is a frequent sponsor of NSSF events.

“We have had incredible support from our industry manufacturers for the 2021 SHOT Show, but this donation from Geissele puts an exclamation point on it all,” said Chris Dolnack, NSSF Senior Vice President and CMO. “Sponsors big and small support the SHOT Show in many ways, and we couldn’t do it without them. We are greatly appreciative of this tremendous support from Geissele and the generosity of its owners and staff—and we can’t wait to see everyone in Vegas in January.” “With 2021 right around the corner, and given everything that’s going on, we were unsure if SHOT Show would even take place this year,” said Joe Plunkett, Geissele’s COO. “We were very pleased to work with NSSF to donate these masks in an effort to help facilitate SHOT Show moving forward and keeping everyone safe. We will see you all in Vegas!”

NSSF’s 2021 SHOT Show takes place Jan. 19-22 at the Sands Expo Center and an all-new expansion to Caesars Forum. More than 2,100 exhibitors are on board to attend what will be the largest SHOT Show ever at more than 714,000 net square feet. Attendee registration will open in early October. For more information about the 2021 SHOT Show, including educational opportunities, registration information, hotel discounts, and updates on NSSF’s work with Las Vegas to ensure the safety and health of everyone attending, visit SHOTShow.org.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org