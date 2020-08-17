Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the KE Arms GI Complete AR-15 Lower Parts Kit on sale for just $45.99. Check prices online here and over here and you see why we think this is a great price.

The KE Arms GI Parts Kit is a complete AR-15 lower parts kit. It features every part you need to assemble a bare lower receiver for your custom AR-15 or M4 build. The GI Parts Kit by KE Arms provides a trigger guard, pistol grip, fire control group, match catch assembly, buffer retainer, bolt catch assembly and take down/pivot pin assemblies. The trigger guard offers an enhance polymer winter trigger guard with roll pin and set screw. It also features an A2 pistol grip constructed of molded glass filled nylon for optimal strength and durability. The KE Arms fire control group boasts a magnesium phosphate coated hammer, trigger and safety selector with black oxide coated hammer spring, trigger spring and disconnector spring for ultimate durability and a long service life. Meanwhile, the GI Parts Kit bolt catch assembly features a magnesium phosphate coated bolt catch, melonite coated steel bolt catch plunger and black oxide bolt catch spring for strength and reliability. Kit Includes: Trigger guard and pistol grip

Trigger guard assembly with an enhanced polymer winter trigger guard

Trigger guard roll pin

Molded glass filled nylon A2 pistol grip

Pistol grip screw

Stainless steel grip screw lock washer

Fire control group

Hammer

Hammer Spring

Trigger

Trigger Spring

Disconnector

Disconnector Spring

Safety selector

Selector detent spring

Safety selector detent

Magazine Catch Assembly

Magazine release button

Magazine catch

Magazine catch spring

Buffer Retainer Assembly

Buffer retainer

Buffer retainer spring

Bolt catch assembly

Bolt catch

Bolt catch plunger

Bolt catch spring

Bolt catch roll pin

Take Down/Pivot Pin Assemblies

(2) Takedown pin detent springs

(2) Takedown pin detents

Takedown pin

Pivot pin If you are looking for everything to make your lower receiver operational the KE Arms GI Parts Kit has got your covered.

