Knife Rights Celebrates National Knife Day!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- August 24th is National Knife Day and Knife Rights wishes all knife owners the very best on this celebration of all things knives. National Knife Day is a time to remember that while knives are tools used by millions of Americans at home, work and while recreating, sometimes they are also tools used as arms in order to protect one's person or loved ones. In some areas of the country, they are the most effective legal self-defense alternative to banned or restricted firearms. Knife Rights is the Second Front in Defense of the Second Amendment.

Help Knife Rights continue to forge a Sharper Future™ by Rewriting Knife Law in America™. With our record of 32 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns, you know your donations are getting it done for knife owners in America.



Every prize has been generously donated, so 100% of the proceeds supports Knife Rights' legislative initiatives.

Knife Rights is the One Getting it Done for America's knife owners.

