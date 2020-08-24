New Range-Finding Digital Weapon Sight from Omega Sights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- How many times have you wished that your sight had a built-in rangefinder? Well wish no more… Not only does this sight have this tremendous feature, but it also has an integrated Hi-Def 1080p video camera that will record all of the action and allow instant playback, all on its large LCD screen.It's called the “Omega,” and it's the newest and most innovative accessory since the scope. The “Omega” boasts all three devices all-in-one…a mil-dot Sight, real-time Rangefinder up to 600 yards, and HD Video Camera. This lightweight, water-resistant innovation, provides technology that will provide better shooting accuracy, more humane shots, and memories you can share.

Whether your choice is a crossbow, shotgun, rifle, vertical bow, black powder, or even a handgun, the “Omega” comes with all of the hardware needed to mount to your shooting choice. It also has a remote control feature that allows operation with little to no hand movement. You can shoot from any angle, even shoot without shouldering your shooting device.

Manufactured by Lil Bow Peep, LLC, of Medina, Ohio, the Omega retails for an amazingly affordable $399.99.

To learn more about how you can get the new OMEGA SIGHT, go to www.omegasights.com or contact [email protected].

Range it! Film it! Shoot it!

About OmegaSights

Omega is the brainchild of former Ford engineer, Mickey Kennedy. A hunter since childhood, Mickey often pondered that there must be something better than the conventional peep and pin sight. Mickey and his fellow huntsmen set out to design a sight that considered all factors. “We wanted a site that would simply range the target, aim and shoot.” After years of trial and error, the sight was finally perfected.