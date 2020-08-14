The Professional Outdoor Media Association Hires New Executive Director

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- August 6, 2020: The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) has hired Thomas MacAulay, former Marketing Director of BPI to lead the organization as its new Executive Director. Thomas will take the helm of the organization on August 11, 2020.

Tony Bynum, President of the Board of Directors said, “I’m super excited to have Thomas on board. Thomas’s availability came at the right time. We had a vacancy and went through a dozen interviews. Thomas was the last person interviewed. His passion and commitment to working with people, along with his financial and business management background really sealed it for us. He [Thomas] had a plan for POMA coming into the interview and his passion and desire to make this organization grow really came through.”

Tony Smotherman, a current board member, worked with Thomas at BPI Outdoors and assured the Board that it made the right choice in bringing him on.

Thomas has some big shoes to fill – literally and figuratively. Thomas is the third Executive Director of POMA and replaces the most recently departed, Kevin Orthman. Orthman helped build a solid brand making POMA the premier national outdoor media organization for the traditional hook and bullet community. Kevin recently left POMA to pursue other life goals with his family.

About Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA)

The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA), founded in 2005, is the only national association representing the traditional outdoor hunting and fishing community. Our members include hunting and fishing industry communicators, industry professionals, students, influencers and brand ambassadors, and even avid outdoor sports enthusiasts.

POMA is dedicated to seeing the traditional outdoor sports story is told honestly and fairly so hunting, fishing, the shooting sports and trapping will endure. www.professionaloutdoormedia.org