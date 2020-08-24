Real Avid Unveils New Smart-Torq Advanced Torque Driver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, continues to offer gunsmiths innovative tools with the launch of the new Smart-Torq. This smart tool is designed to be the most precise and technically advanced inch-lb. torque driver specifically developed for optics mounting and gun builds.

Precision scope mounting requires single-digit inch-lb. torque to properly mount scope bases and rings for a rock-solid foundation, enter the Real Avid Smart-Torq. This Master Grade tool features discrete inch-lb. increment settings for spot-on torque adjustments. The Smart-Torq has a 10 to 70 in-lb. range, allowing users to quickly get to the desired setting. The adjustment knob improves the ease and accuracy of setting torque. An audible and tactile “click” indicates 1 in-lb. of adjustment (10 in-lbs. per full rotation). With finer pitched threads Smart-Torq is easy to adjust through the scale settings range and requires no secondary manipulation.

The Smart-Torq’s overall design is modern, highly ergonomic, and intuitive. A rubberized grip combined with the Force Assist handle/driver makes tightening screws and fasteners to precise torque settings comfortable and easy. Force Assists provides the ability to securely seat the main driver and bit (with the free spinning cap) into the screw vertically while applying torque leverage from the perpendicular plane. This not only provides an easier way to manipulate the tool but allows the user to keep the bit properly seated to prevent slipping and stripping.

Howard Tripp – Chief Innovation Officer at Real Avid remarked, “Building and upgrading guns and mounting scopes have become the bedrock of Gun DIY. Providing DIY installers the ability to confidently match those specifications has become more important than ever. Smart-Torq provides discrete one in-lb. increment settings to precisely match manufacturer’s torque specifications. Another great feature of the Smart-Torq is the well thought out ergonomics. With a driver handle that can be easily gripped with even smaller hands, driving fasteners and applying torque is very comfortable and easy and with the addition of Force-Assist, an extra leverage point is provided which allows the user to maintain alignment and vertical downward force while turning the tool along the horizontal axis.”

Smart-Torq also features a unidirectional toothed clutch which allows the ability to back out screws and fasteners without tripping the torque clutch in reverse. The toothed clutch also extends the life of the tool when compared to ball-bearing mechanisms used in other drivers. Also standard is a premium high-density foam core fabric storage case that holds the Smart-Torq, a Force Assist handle/driver, and 11 bits that fit most optics mounting ring and base brands. The bit set also includes a square drive adapter bit to utilize with ¼” sockets (sockets not included). Included bits: T10, T15, T20, T25, 3mm Hex, 5/32 Hex, 3/16 Hex, 7/64 Hex, 90-6 Flat, 38-4 Flat, 60-5 Flat.

“We paid a lot of attention to the details of this tool design and user interface. You don’t need exceptional hand strength to tighten fasteners. It has rubber grip ridges and a jeweler’s spin top that allows the user to easily apply torque while applying downward pressure. We feel certain it will deliver an upgraded user experience as the first Master Grade tool in this category designed especially and exclusively for optics mounting and Gun DIY”, said Dave Steiner, President of Real Avid.

The Real Avid Smart-Torq Specifications:

Smart-Torque with a 10 to 70 in-lb. range

Ergonomic rubberized grip

Unidirectional toothed clutch

Force Assist handle/driver

Premium high-density foam core fabric storage case

Included bits: T10, T15, T20, T25, 3mm Hex, 5/32 Hex, 3/16 Hex, 7/64 Hex, 90-6 Flat, 38-4 Flat, 60-5 Flat

MSRP: $79.99

