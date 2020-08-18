Smith & Wesson Launches Campaign to Support First-Time Gun Owners

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson announced today the launch of its new multi-media marketing campaign: SMITH & WESSON GUNSMARTS. The company’s new campaign is designed to welcome new gun owners into the firearms community and highlight key resources available to those who have just purchased their first pistol, rifle, or revolver.

Kyle Tengwall, VP Marketing, said, “As an industry leader, it's our responsibility to help educate and inform those who have recently purchased their first firearm and help them to become confident, responsible members of the firearms community. As such, we’ve developed SMITH & WESSON GUNSMARTS – a resource that provides information on firearms training programs, industry information, and an educational video series hosted by experts in the firearms space. We hope that new and seasoned gun owners leverage this information to help them become confident and responsible members of the firearms community.”

As a cornerstone of the campaign, the company has released a new video series devoted to helping inform, educate, and excite those who have recently joined the firearms community. Hosted on YouTube, the SMITH & WESSON GUNSMARTS video series covers a comprehensive set of topics that takes the viewer from the basics of firearms safety through their first trips to the range – all in a simple, inviting manner.

To generate excitement around the SMITH & WESSON GUNSMARTS campaign, Smith & Wesson will host a series of sweepstakes that will run from September through October to engage with new gun owners on social media. No purchase is necessary to participate. Prize packages will include firearms, ammunition, and accessories from a variety of top industry brands.

The SMITH & WESSON GUNSMARTS campaign will rollout nationwide starting in August 2020 through retail, print, and digital outlets.

