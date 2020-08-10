Taurus Shooting Team Captain Jessie Harrison Wins at USPSA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, is excited to announce that Shooting Team Captain Jessie Harrison captured a big win at the recent USPSA Area 3 Championship held August 2 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“It felt great to be traveling and competing again,” said Harrison. “I haven’t shot a match since November 2019. Covid-19 has affected everyone’s life. Being able to bring home a championship win for Taurus and all my sponsors made for a great first match back!”

Harrison, who is one of the top-ranked women shooters in the world, swept the Ladies Open Division for a first-place win and placed 16th overall in the Open Division from a field of 65 competitors.

“Area 3 is one of my favorite matches to shoot because you’ll see stages there unlike anywhere else. They put a lot of creative thought and effort into designing a match that will not only challenge the shooter but also give them a fun experience at the same time.”

The Area 3 USPSA is a physically challenging match with big round-count stages featuring numerous obstacles at each stage, many of which the shooter must interact with or manipulate while shooting. This year's match included jumping over barrels, shooting from a balance beam, and activating targets with an 8-lb. shot put.

For more information about the USPSA, visit uspsa.org. For info on the complete line of Taurus handguns, go to TaurusUSA.com.

