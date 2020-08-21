Team Ruger Captures PA State IDPA Championship Wins

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) congratulates Team Ruger members James McGinty and Dave Olhasso on their divisional wins at the 2020 Pennsylvania State IDPA Championship held at the Bedford Sportsmen Club located in Bedford, PA. The match consisted of 11 scenario stages that required each competitor to engage a variety of challenging targets based upon IDPA rules.

McGinty took top honors in the ESP division with a final time of 113.23, finishing first overall shooting the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition pistol chambered in 9mm Luger. His teammate Olhasso won the CDP division with a winning time of 140.83, finishing second overall competing with the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition pistol chambered in .45 Auto.

“Dave and I were competing against a field of master class shooters this past weekend at the Pennsylvania State IDPA match,” commented McGinty. “The accuracy and reliability of our Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 pistols allowed us to take on the challenge and bring home some wins for Team Ruger.”

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.