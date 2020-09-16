A Warning to Those That Want to Control Us

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In 1984 ex-KGB officer and Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov taught us about the Marxist plan for what they called ideological subversion. The term is foreign to most Americans. In a nutshell, it is the slow process of changing the perception of reality of Americans when it comes to the right to defend themselves, their community, their family, and their country. The communist laid out their diabolical plan in four phases.

The first phase is demoralization. This stage takes at least 15 to 20 years. Now 15 to 20 years are big numbers, but that is the time it takes to educate multiple generations of students. Bezmenov guessed it would take three generations of Marxism to be taught in the school system to accomplish the mission of making Americanism a dirty word. Now ask yourself, where have we seen students lead by teachers to protest? March for our Lives, or as I like to call it, March Against our Rights, comes to mind. Also, the abandoning of teaching Civics could check that box of abandoning American Exceptionalism. We have also seen students rally against the American flag, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and everything else that is considered remotely patriotic. And guess what? It has been three generations since 1984.

The second phase of this nefarious plan is destabilization. Bezmenov talks about the destabilizing if a country. He talks about doing it in three areas. The first area is the economy. What is the best way to destabilize an economy? Perhaps shutting down a large percentage of business and almost all small businesses for months at a time, and when you do let them reopen, you artificially limit the amount of business that they can do to pay the bills. The second is the military. Slashing military spending to fund an industry killing “Green New Deal” seems to go a long way in accomplishing this goal. Luckily that failed. The third is foreign relations. The best way to do this is to claim the President of the country is illegitimate and doesn’t have the backing of the people. Sound familiar?

The third phase is the crisis. Now I do not know about you, but I can’t figure this one out. It is not that we don’t have a crisis in the US. It is that this whole year has been one manufactured crisis after another. The forces Marxism is working overtime to blow through this stage in 2020, from COVID-19 to riots in the streets. Hell, the Marxists have even set up autonomous zones in Major cities in the pacific northwest. This phase of the plan that we are at now.

The fourth phase of the Marxist plan is called normalization. This phase of the plan where the communist takes over the country. I am writing this to issue a warning. That warning is not for the freedom-loving Americans that frequent this website. My warning is to those that want to subvert our way of life. My warning is to those that think they can force their will on us without push back. You see, we have a thing called the Second Amendment in this country. Contrary to what Kamala Harris said in her Amicus brief to the Supreme Court during Dick Heller’s case, it does ACKNOWLEDGE an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.

The gun grabbers do not want you or your fellow Americans to know that critical fact. They ignore the writings of Madison. They ignore the Federalist papers. They have to, or their arguments fall apart. They say the Second Amendment only applies to the militia. Well, guess what? You are the militia! I am the militia. Their anarcho-communist plan will never succeed as long as good men and women can throw off the chains of slavery through armed defiance. They have to disarm us for phase four to succeed, and I, for one, will never be disarmed. I will not give up my freedom for imaginary safety.

They will try to silence us and deplatform our voices. When I called out Facebook for letting the French Foreign Press incorrectly fact check and article by Rachel Malone and another article by Cam Edwards, instead of giving me a comment for my article and thanking me for letting them know about foreign election interference, they outright banned me from the social media platform for life. They didn’t give me a reason. They just quietly removed the faulty fact check and told me I was not welcome on the platform ever again.

But I will get my voice out there even if I have to stand on a street corner with a megaphone. My fellow patriots will amplify it. I will not be silent. I will continue to fact check the fact-checkers, and I will continue to fight for liberty. This fight isn’t one that we can let them win. It is time to push back. It is time to stand up for what is right. It is for freedom. It is for liberty. Most importantly, it is for the future of our children.

We will not let you win.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.