Democrats’ HEAR Act Would Turn Millions of Lawful Suppressor Owners Into Felons

Democrats in Congress are not just trying to stop future suppressor sales. They are trying to criminalize suppressor ownership itself.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, has reintroduced the so-called Help Empower Americans to Respond Act of 2026, better known as the HEAR Act. The bill is being sold to the public as “gun safety” legislation aimed at “silencers,” but the text tells a much more serious story.

This is not simply a sales ban. This is a suppressor confiscation bill.

Watson Coleman’s press release says the HEAR Act would ban the importation, sale, manufacture, transfer, and possession of firearm suppressors or silencers. That last word is the key: possession.

The bill does not merely say that ordinary Americans could no longer buy new suppressors. It says they could no longer lawfully possess the ones they already own.

Americans did exactly what the federal government told them to do to legally obtain suppressors. They went through the National Firearms Act process, filed paperwork, submitted fingerprints, and photos. They waited for ATF approval. Some even paid the old $200 tax when it still applied. They registered their property with the federal government.

Now, a Representative from a state that bans suppressor ownership wants to ban commonly owned safety equipment nationwide.

The HEAR Act would amend federal law to make it unlawful for a person to “import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess” a firearm silencer or firearm muffler in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce. The exceptions are narrow and predictable: government agencies, law enforcement, campus law enforcement, nuclear facility security, and certain licensed manufacturers or importers for testing or experimentation. Ordinary citizens are not on that list.

There is no broad grandfather clause for the hunter who bought a suppressor to protect his hearing. No exception for the homeowner who keeps one mounted to a defensive rifle so he does not destroy his family’s hearing during a home invasion. There is no carveout for the competition shooter, firearms instructor, veteran with hearing damage, or gun owner who simply followed the law.

Instead, the bill gives the Attorney General 90 days to establish and implement a nationwide suppressor “buy-back” program for people “seeking to comply” with the new law.

That is political language for surrender your property or become a criminal.

As a reminder for anyone unfamiliar with the word “buyback.” The government cannot “buy back” something it never owned in the first place. These suppressors were bought by private citizens with their own money after completing a federal approval process. Many buyers waited months or years under the old system. Others rushed into the market after Congress reduced the NFA transfer tax on suppressors to $0. Gun owners saw that reform as a step in the right direction. Anti-gunners saw it as a reason to panic.

Watson Coleman’s release attacks Republicans for trying to roll back suppressor restrictions and complains that gun-rights advocates succeeded in eliminating the $200 tax. That is the real political context here. Gun owners won a fight over the tax, so now Democrats are responding with a bill that would wipe out lawful ownership altogether.

Suppressor ownership has exploded because Americans want practical hearing protection.

ATF’s own updated NFA data showed more than 6.1 million silencers registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as of May 4, 2026. The American Suppressor Association’s May 2026 Suppressor Commercial Market Analysis, reviewed by AmmoLand News, put the figure at approximately 6.14 million registered suppressors and reported that the number had grown by more than 1.7 million since January 2025. That is not some obscure criminal tool or an uncommon item to possess. That is millions of registered suppressors owned by Americans who went through one of the most intrusive firearm-purchase processes in the country.

The gun-control argument still depends on the Hollywood myth that suppressors make firearms whisper-quiet. They do not. Suppressors reduce sound. They do not eliminate it. Anyone who has actually shot suppressed firearms knows they remain loud, especially with supersonic ammunition. Their real-world value is hearing protection, recoil reduction, better communication on the range, and safer shooting conditions for hunters, instructors, competitors, and defensive gun owners.

But anti-gun politicians do not want to debate reality. They want scary words.

Watson Coleman called suppressors “tools of murder” and claimed they have “no legal application.” That statement is absurd on its face. Millions of suppressors are legally registered in the United States. Suppressors are legal for civilian ownership in most states. They are used every day by law-abiding Americans for hunting, training, sport shooting, and personal defense.

If they had “no legal application,” the federal government would not have spent decades approving, taxing, and registering them.

The most dangerous part of the HEAR Act is not just what it bans. It is what it proves about registration.

For years, gun owners have warned that registration leads to confiscation. Anti-gun politicians and their media allies sneered at that warning. They called it paranoia. They insisted that registration was just about safety and accountability.

Now comes a bill aimed directly at a category of already-registered items, with no grandfather protection for ordinary citizens and a federal surrender program attached.

The bill also amends 18 U.S.C. § 924(d), meaning suppressors possessed in violation of the new ban would be subject to federal seizure and forfeiture.

Because suppressors are registered with ATF, the government already has records showing who lawfully acquired them. The Form 4 process ties the item, serial number, transferee, and registration record together. The government knows who bought them and where they live. That makes enforced confiscation the next step.

There are not enough votes in the current Congress. But gun owners should not miss the lesson. The policy goal is now written down in black and white: ban possession, force surrender, and criminalize refusal.

The HEAR Act is also a warning to every gun owner who has ever been told, “Nobody is coming for your guns.” They are not even hiding the playbook anymore.

Today it is suppressors. Tomorrow it will be magazines, semi-automatic rifles, homemade firearms, braces, ammunition, or whatever else the gun-control lobby decides to rebrand as unacceptable.

The same politicians who claim suppressors are too dangerous for ordinary Americans still carve out exceptions for government agents. That tells you what they really believe. The problem is not the device. The problem is civilian ownership.

Gun owners should treat the HEAR Act as more than another doomed anti-gun press release. It is a preview of where the gun-control movement wants to go when it has power.

Registration first. Confiscation later. Felony charges for anyone who refuses.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.

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