ASA Report: Suppressor Demand Explodes After $200 Tax Stamp Drops to $0

According to a May 2026 document titled, Suppressor Commercial Market Analysis, from the American Suppressor Association, reviewed by AmmoLand News, suppressor demand has surged to levels never before seen in ASA’s data. From January through April 2026, gun owners submitted 660,744 suppressor Form 4 applications. That is roughly 90 percent of the entire 2025 total in only four months.

January 2026 alone produced 240,270 suppressor Form 4 receipts, the largest single month recorded in ASA’s data set. Even after that initial January rush cooled, February, March, and April each remained higher than any individual month seen in 2024 or 2025.

As ASA put it, “demand is structurally higher,” not merely a short-term bump.

Suppressors were not sitting on dealer shelves because gun owners had no interest in them. Many gun owners were staying away because the federal government made the buying process expensive, confusing, slow, and intimidating.

Once the tax fell to zero, Americans responded immediately. The change came under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025. The law reduced the federal transfer tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and “any other weapons” from $200 to $0, effective January 1, 2026. Machine guns and destructive devices remain subject to the $200 tax.

Gun owners should not confuse a $0 tax stamp with full deregulation. The ASA report makes clear that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act did not remove suppressors from the National Firearms Act. Suppressors are still treated as NFA items. Buyers still submit Form 4 applications. We still provide fingerprints and photographs. We still go through CLEO notification and FBI-NICS background checks. Still, we wait on federal approval.

Washington took away the tax penalty but kept the registry.

That creates the obvious legal and political question: if the NFA was defended for decades as an exercise of Congress’s taxing authority, what happens when the tax is zero?

ASA notes that constitutional challenges to NFA registration under a $0 tax regime are already pending. Those cases could become the next major front in the fight over suppressors and the broader NFA system.

The government kept the registry even after the tax disappeared. Gun owners should be asking the obvious question: if Congress is collecting no tax, what constitutional authority remains for forcing peaceful Americans into a federal registry for hearing-protection devices?

ASA’s 2026 projections show just how large the suppressor market could become now that one of the biggest federal barriers has been removed.

The association lays out three possible full-year scenarios. The conservative case projects roughly 1.10 million suppressor Form 4 applications in 2026, a 50 percent increase over 2025, with an estimated wholesale value of about $699 million.

The likely case projects roughly 1.50 million suppressor Form 4 applications, more than double 2025, with an estimated wholesale value of about $953 million.

The upside case projects approximately 1.85 million applications, a 153 percent increase over 2025, with an estimated wholesale value of roughly $1.17 billion.

The report also shows how dramatically suppressor ownership has grown. As of May 27, 2026, ASA reported approximately 6.14 million suppressors registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. That is an increase of more than 1.7 million from January 2025.

Texas leads the nation by a wide margin, with 944,959 suppressors in the state-level data ASA obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Florida follows with 401,064. Georgia, Utah, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado also rank among the top states.

One of the more surprising parts of the ASA report is ATF’s performance during the surge.

From January through April 2026, ATF processed 607,797 suppressor Form 4 applications, which was within about eight percent of the number received during that same period. Median individual eForm 4 wait times stayed between six and twelve days despite application volume running at roughly three times the historical monthly level.

That is a major change from the old days when suppressor buyers routinely waited months or even more than a year for approval.

ASA does warn that ATF’s continued performance may depend on staffing. The report notes that the NFA Division has been supported by detailed personnel from elsewhere inside ATF, including industry operations investigators and headquarters staff. If those personnel return to their normal duties while volume remains high, the system could again come under pressure.

The ASA data also gives a useful look at what suppressor buyers actually want.

The 7.62mm family is the largest category, accounting for 34.4 percent of registered suppressors in ASA’s FOIA-derived caliber data. That makes sense. A .30-caliber can is one of the most versatile choices on the market, covering popular rifle cartridges such as .308 Winchester, 7.62 NATO, .300 Blackout, and many 5.56 rifles when properly mounted and rated.

Rimfire suppressors are next at 21.9 percent. Anyone who has shot a suppressed .22 understands why. They are affordable, practical, extremely effective, and useful for training, small-game hunting, and general range use.

The 5.56/.223 family accounts for 17.8 percent, while 9mm accounts for 12.2 percent. Together, those four categories make up more than 85 percent of the registered suppressor market.

ASA also notes growth in universal and multi-caliber suppressors. The .46 and .36 universal categories together represent 4.6 percent of the registry. That may not sound huge, but it is larger than several more specialized categories combined. It also makes sense in a market with more first-time suppressor buyers. Many first-time buyers want one can that can cover several firearms before they start buying dedicated suppressors for each platform.

The ASA report shows what happens when one piece of that old federal burden is lifted. Demand does not merely increase. It explodes.

The $200 tax stamp was never just a fee. It was a barrier. It priced out some buyers, discouraged others, and made the entire process feel like asking permission for something ordinary Americans should be able to buy over the counter.

Even now, gun owners have not received full relief. The tax may be gone, but the registry remains.

The market has spoken: Americans are buying suppressors.

They want them for rifles, pistols, rimfires, hunting guns, home-defense guns, and range guns. They want them because they make shooting safer and more comfortable. When the federal government finally removed the $200 penalty, gun owners proved it in record numbers.

The next fight is whether Washington can keep treating a $0 tax stamp like a constitutional excuse for a national registry.

Gain a decisive advantage in today’s booming suppressor market. The full ASA Commercial Market Analysis is reserved exclusively for our industry members. Join ASA today to support the organization leading the charge for your industry’s growth.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.