Ed Bown Unveils Its New Concealed Carry 1911 – The FX2

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- PERRY, MO – Ed Brown Products, Inc. is excited to expand the FX Series with the introduction of the FX2.

The Ed Brown FX2

Synonymous with the highest quality traditional 1911's, the Brown’s are also leading the field with innovative, and cutting-edge 1911's. The FX2 shares some features with its predecessor, such as FX slide cuts, American flag serrations, and recessed slide stop with serrated pin, but in a Commander Bobtail configuration, with Brown’s popular Snakeskin treatment. Topped with Trijicon's new RMRcc, and Ed Brown designed co-witness rear sight, with Ameri-Glo orange front sight, the FX2 is ideal for concealed carry. It’s finished out in Industrial stainless, for an edgy look, with black accents on the trigger and barrel bushing to tie nicely with the black G10

grips. All hand built with fully machined parts, completely customizable and backed by the Industry’s best Lifetime Warranty. Available in 45 ACP or 9mm.

Sales and Marketing Director John May said, “We are proud to be teaming up with Trijicon with the launch of their new RMRcc and no better platform for it than the FX2. This pistol was built with our customer in mind, giving them the highest quality 1911 with the highest quality carry optic available. If you haven’t checked out Ed Brown in a while, it’s time to look again.”

For more information on the FX2 pistol, parts, and accessories, or their complete line of custom 1911 handguns, please check with your local Ed Brown Products Dealer or visit www.edbrown.com . If you would like to join the family of Ed Brown Dealers please contact at [email protected] for all the benefits of joining the team.

About Ed Brown Products:

Beginning over 50 years ago as a one-man custom shop, Ed Brown Products has evolved into one of the leading custom manufacturers of high-end 1911 handguns and components. The complete line of innovative 1911 parts, and 1911 handguns, represent the pinnacle of engineering, hand craftsmanship, and performance, and come with a lifetime warranty! All Ed Brown products are manufactured in a family-owned and operated facility under the direct supervision of the Brown family, who are entirely focused on raising the bar for custom 1911 excellence. For more information visit www.edbrown.com.