Hornady Contributes $500k to NSSF 2020 #GUNVOTE Voter Education

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. – NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Hornady Manufacturing, a leading ammunition manufacturer, contributed $500,000 to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration and education campaign. This contribution matches the largest single donation the #GUNVOTE campaign has received to date.

“A historic number of Americans have jumped off the fence to purchase firearms so far this year, and it’s critical for gun owners old and new to be educated and vote in November,” said Steve Hornady, President of Hornady Manufacturing. “The Second Amendment has never faced a threat like it does today. It is crystal clear why our right to keep and bear arms is now more important than ever. Making this contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign will ensure the firearm and ammunition industry has the resources needed to educate gun owners, target shooters, and hunters about what is at stake in this election. Hornady Manufacturing is proud to support this critical voter registration, education, and mobilization campaign.” “The firearm and ammunition industry is fortunate to have a visionary leader like Steve Hornady who is dedicated to protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring the growth and success of our industry,” stated Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “With this generous contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign, Hornady is going above and beyond to assist NSSF in educating and activating voters ahead of November’s election. Hornady’s substantial contribution is vital now more than ever and is to be commended.”

Election Day is less than 60 days away when millions of voters, including more than 5 million first-time gun buyers, will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the most consequential election for the Second Amendment.

#GUNVOTE is a campaign by the NSSF to encourage America’s gun owners, target shooters, and hunters to register to vote, to become educated on where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment and, on election day not to risk their rights and #GUNVOTE. The campaign’s website provides links to help voters register and find their polling place. NSSF strongly encourages all industry members to download the #GUNVOTE button to use on their websites and social media platforms and order #GUNVOTE decals for distribution to family, friends, and customers.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org