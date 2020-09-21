The Hunting Buddy You Can Depend Upon, EAA Corp’s 228 Field Shotgun

The new Churchill 228 Field 28GA is available in a 26” or 28” barrel with a vented rib and front bead sight for quick target acquisition. Made on a durable synthetic stock and forend and comes with mobile choke tubes, the 228 Field will become your go-to field shotgun for smaller game.

For younger or smaller-framed hunters, EAA Corp. also offers the Churchill 228 Field in a Youth Model with a shorter barrel at 24” and a 13” length of pull. EAA Corp. stock spacers allow the shotgun a custom fit that can be adjusted as the young hunter grows.

The Churchill 228 Field shotgun and 228 Youth Field Shotgun are built to EAA Corp.’s demanding specifications to provide users years of dependable hunting without the high cost of its competitors.

More information on the EAA Corp. Churchill 228 Field shotgun is available online.