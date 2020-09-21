The Hunting Buddy You Can Depend Upon, EAA Corp’s 228 Field Shotgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Cocoa, Fla. (September 2020) – European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.), importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, introduce the Churchill 228 Field, semi-auto hunting shotgun in 28GA for smaller game and bird hunting. This weather-ready, environment-tough shotgun features superior balance for the tough shots when your swing and balance are the difference between dinner and a lost bird.
The new Churchill 228 Field 28GA is available in a 26” or 28” barrel with a vented rib and front bead sight for quick target acquisition. Made on a durable synthetic stock and forend and comes with mobile choke tubes, the 228 Field will become your go-to field shotgun for smaller game.
For younger or smaller-framed hunters, EAA Corp. also offers the Churchill 228 Field in a Youth Model with a shorter barrel at 24” and a 13” length of pull. EAA Corp. stock spacers allow the shotgun a custom fit that can be adjusted as the young hunter grows.
The Churchill 228 Field shotgun and 228 Youth Field Shotgun are built to EAA Corp.’s demanding specifications to provide users years of dependable hunting without the high cost of its competitors.
More information on the EAA Corp. Churchill 228 Field shotgun is available online.
For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com.
About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):
Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com