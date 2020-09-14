New Frontier Armory Settles With NJ Over Magazine Sales

TRENTON, NJ –-(Ammoland.com)- New Frontier Armory has agreed to stop selling standard capacity magazines to residents of New Jersey and pay the state $50,000.

New Jersey sued New Frontier Armory after the company sold magazines to two undercover investigators from the Garden State. In 2018 the first undercover agent purchased a 30-round magazine from New Frontier’s website. The rabid anti-gun Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sent the company a cease-and-desist letter over the sale.

In 2019 Judge Jodi Lee Alper of the state Superior Court in Essex County issued an order to temporarily suspend New Frontier’s ability to sell the magazines to buyers in New Jersey. The company sold magazines that held 15, 30, and 100 rounds to a second undercover operative.

The New Jersey government made the import or possession of magazines holding more than ten rounds illegal. Since the law has passed, no New Jersey residents have turned in their magazines to the state police or other law enforcement agencies.

Standard capacity magazines “significantly increase a shooter’s ability to injure and kill large numbers of people quickly,” Grewal said in a statement released to the press. “This settlement not only holds New Frontier Armory accountable for its unlawful conduct but also puts gun dealers on notice that we are closely monitoring internet weapons sales.”

On September 2nd, New Frontier Armory and New Jersey agreed to a settlement. In addition to the money that the company must pay to the state, it also must “clearly and conspicuously” warn customers about the New Jersey laws restricting the size of a magazine that states residents can own. New Frontier Armory has complied with the demand.

New Frontier Armory added a warning under its listing of 30 round magazine that states, “Certain U.S. jurisdictions restrict firearm magazines sales.” The company also added a link that explained the New Jersey laws to its customers. The new edition to the website listings is the result of the agreement.

Many residents of New Jersey have taken it upon themselves to import magazine kits. The seller ships these kits disassembled magazines. Although the law doesn’t specifically ban the kits, it is a grey area in the law. There are two magazine laws on the books in the state. The first law prohibits the possession of magazines holding more than ten rounds. The second ban the sale and manufacture of magazines holding more than ten rounds.

According to New Jersey firearms attorney Evan Nappen, it would be a jury question to whether the resident broke the law by possessing the kit. He said he wouldn’t want to be the test case. If the owner assembled the magazine, then the owner would have broken New Jersey law.

When AmmoLand asked Nappen about New Jersey suing New Frontier Armory over the sale of the magazines, he called it a nuisance case. Nappen pointed out that it wasn’t a criminal case and just another example of AG Grewal’s crusade against the Second Amendment.

Nappen told AmmoLand, “This action by the AG has no effect on crime in New Jersey.”

During the Clinton Assault Weapons ban where there were round restrictions, crime remain steady. Studies by the Justice Department revealed that the ban made no difference in crime rates. Other studies have backed up the DOJ’s claim of the ineffectiveness of the ban.

AG Grenwald’s office and New Frontier Armory Armory didn’t return AmmoLand’s request for comment at the time of this writing.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.