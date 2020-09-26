U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Rifle Association (NRA) fully supports President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. The Senate should act swiftly to confirm her.

Judge Barrett's record demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution. With this nomination, President Trump continues his record of nominating qualified, fair-minded federal judges who respect the Bill of Rights – including the Second Amendment – to our nation's highest court. ​

About NRA-ILA:

